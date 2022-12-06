Black Panther: Wakanda Forever co-writer/director Ryan Coogler joined Deadline’s Contenders LA3C panel to reflect on the impact of the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman and the sensitive display of Black motherhood. While sporting a personalized necklace that features a photo of Boseman’s 2018 Time magazine cover, Coogler recalled trying to keep the essence of Boseman alive during the making of the sequel. “[That] shoot is one of my fondest memories; hanging out with him while we were promoting [the first] film. He was just chill,” Coogler said. “So it just reminded me that I wanted to have something, while we were making...

