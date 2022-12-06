WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A West Virginia pipeline is seeing pushback on new legislation that could see that project come to fruition. The legislation was introduced by retiring Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey. If approved by Congress, it would create regulatory certainty for pipeline construction nationwide and greenlight the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Meanwhile, more than 40 environmental and advocacy groups are calling for a fair and open review of the plan to cross-regional forests, including the Jefferson National Forest. "As citizens, members of the public have the right to have a say, to have a fair say in how their public resources are going to be managed," said David Slight, Director of Wild Virginia Conservation. "So, it's a practical thing to get the best information and it's a fairness thing to make sure that folks who are going to be most affected have the best chance to weigh in." Mountain Valley Pipeline said permitting challenges are hindering the ability to execute a transition to clean energy. In a statement, the company said it supports solutions that can address this issue and ensure America's energy security.

