Michigan State

eenews.net

Regulators propose closing PFAS loophole

EPA is seeking to require industrial facilities to report “forever chemical” releases at lower thresholds and concentrations — a big win for environmental advocates with possibly significant implications for business groups. The proposed rule setting the new PFAS reporting requirements would address what critics have panned as...
Big Country News

Alaska Governor Threatens to sue Biden Administration Over State Land Development Halt

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its decision to prohibit development of the Pebble deposit in the Bristol Bay area, the governor said. The EPA has 60 days to make a final determination.
ALASKA STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Council of the Great Lakes Region releases plan to reduce plastic waste

The Council of the Great Lakes Region (CGLR), Ottawa, Ontario, has released its Circular Economy Strategy and Action Plan, a five-year plan creating a roadmap for a future without plastic waste. The plan was developed as part of its Great Lakes Initiative with research and advice from Resource Recycling Systems...
MICHIGAN STATE
WVNews

Regulators limit fracking waste in Delaware River watershed

A regulatory agency responsible for the water supply of more than 13 million people in four Northeastern states moved Wednesday to ban gas drillers from dumping fracking wastewater in the Delaware River watershed and to make it difficult for them to take fresh water out. The Delaware River Basin Commission...
DELAWARE STATE
beckerspayer.com

CMS proposes rule to improve the prior authorization process

CMS issued a proposed rule that it says will streamline the prior authorization process and estimates the efficiencies introduced in the proposal would save hospitals and physician practices more than $15 billion over a 10-year period. The proposed requirements would generally apply to Medicare Advantage organizations, state Medicaid and Children's...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Senators introduce bipartisan truck parking bill

Washington — Bipartisan legislation recently introduced in the Senate would help address a nationwide shortage of safe truck parking by authorizing funding to increase parking capacity and improve existing infrastructure. Federal hours-of-service regulations require truck drivers to park and rest after being on duty for long periods. A lack...
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas temporarily shuts down Keystone Pipeline. Prices go up

An estimated 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled from the Keystone Pipeline into Mill Creek near the city of Washington, Kansas Wednesday night. “There is no threat or imminent danger to city utilities, and the City water supply remains safe and not in jeopardy,” Washington, Kansas officials wrote on the city’s website Thursday. The small city of around 1,065 people is located in north-central Kansas, around 175 miles northwest of Kansas City. The leak was outside city limits to the northeast.
WASHINGTON, KS
CBS Pittsburgh

Legislation introduced by Sen. Toomey could help greenlight W. Va. pipeline

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A West Virginia pipeline is seeing pushback on new legislation that could see that project come to fruition. The legislation was introduced by retiring Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey. If approved by Congress, it would create regulatory certainty for pipeline construction nationwide and greenlight the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Meanwhile, more than 40 environmental and advocacy groups are calling for a fair and open review of the plan to cross-regional forests, including the Jefferson National Forest. "As citizens, members of the public have the right to have a say, to have a fair say in how their public resources are going to be managed," said David Slight, Director of Wild Virginia Conservation. "So, it's a practical thing to get the best information and it's a fairness thing to make sure that folks who are going to be most affected have the best chance to weigh in." Mountain Valley Pipeline said permitting challenges are hindering the ability to execute a transition to clean energy. In a statement, the company said it supports solutions that can address this issue and ensure America's energy security.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis submits proposal to import prescription drugs from Canada

Gov. Jared Polis is taking action to try to save Coloradans money on their prescription medications. He submitted a proposal to the FDA to import prescription drugs from Canada on Monday. This is the first step in getting approval to operate Colorado's "Canadian Drug Importation Program." The plan aims to save Coloradans an average of 65% on imported medication. That could result in $53 to $88 million saved each year.
COLORADO STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Biden signs bill to avoid rail strike

President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill (H.J. Res. 100) that blocks rail workers from going on strike, preventing workers from walking off the job ahead of the holiday season. The resolution, with respect to the unresolved disputes between certain railroads represented by the National Carriers’ Conference Committee of the National Railway Labor Conference and some of their employees, was signed Dec. 2.

