EPA proposes to close ‘loophole’ for reporting ‘forever chemical’ releases
The EPA said Monday that it is proposing to close a prior “loophole'' that allowed some companies to get out of reporting their releases of certain kinds of toxic chemicals.
eenews.net
Regulators propose closing PFAS loophole
EPA is seeking to require industrial facilities to report “forever chemical” releases at lower thresholds and concentrations — a big win for environmental advocates with possibly significant implications for business groups. The proposed rule setting the new PFAS reporting requirements would address what critics have panned as...
Alaska Governor Threatens to sue Biden Administration Over State Land Development Halt
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its decision to prohibit development of the Pebble deposit in the Bristol Bay area, the governor said. The EPA has 60 days to make a final determination.
Senators introduce bill for permanent sale of E15 fuel
A bipartisan group of 12 senators including those from all three Siouxland states has introduced legislation that would allow for the permanent sale of E15 year-round.
WAR ON COAL: Biden's policies put Americans at risk for long blackouts, West Virginia coal rep says
The president of the West Virginia Coal Association, Chris Hamilton, shared the struggles the industry has faced due to President Biden's green energy push.
Biden pushes solar, wind projects on western land owned by the government
The Biden administration is hoping to use hundreds of millions of acres owned by the government to start building solar and wind energy facilities in western states.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Council of the Great Lakes Region releases plan to reduce plastic waste
The Council of the Great Lakes Region (CGLR), Ottawa, Ontario, has released its Circular Economy Strategy and Action Plan, a five-year plan creating a roadmap for a future without plastic waste. The plan was developed as part of its Great Lakes Initiative with research and advice from Resource Recycling Systems...
California’s $1.2 billion Capitol renovation violated state environmental laws, court says
The state did not provide the public with an accurate description of the project, justices ruled.
Biden administration to appeal ruling striking Title 42, pledges new regulation from CDC
The Biden administration on Wednesday said it plans to appeal a court ruling striking down the Title 42 policy limiting asylum, forecasting that public health authorities plan to write a new regulation to replace it. The coming appeal puts the Department of Homeland Security at the center of conflicting court cases on Title 42, which […]
Business Insider
Canada's TC Energy has shut the Keystone pipeline after one of the largest onshore spills saw 14,000 barrels leak into a Kansas creek
The company said it initiated an emergency shutdown and response at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday after alarms went off and as it detected a pressure drop.
‘We can’t regulate this out of existence’: Senate Agriculture Committee grills CFTC chair on FTX collapse
For over two hours on Thursday, the Senate Agriculture Committee pressed U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Rostin Behnam on the rapid crumbling of FTX, which Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) attributed to an “alarming lack of internal controls and egregious governance failures.”. Both the CFTC and the Senate Agriculture...
WVNews
Regulators limit fracking waste in Delaware River watershed
A regulatory agency responsible for the water supply of more than 13 million people in four Northeastern states moved Wednesday to ban gas drillers from dumping fracking wastewater in the Delaware River watershed and to make it difficult for them to take fresh water out. The Delaware River Basin Commission...
Biden Administration OKs $1.1 Billion to Keep California’s Last Nuclear Plant Open
The Biden administration said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant near Santa Barabara as part of the national effort to fight climate change. The Pacific Gas & Electric plant, which was set to...
beckerspayer.com
CMS proposes rule to improve the prior authorization process
CMS issued a proposed rule that it says will streamline the prior authorization process and estimates the efficiencies introduced in the proposal would save hospitals and physician practices more than $15 billion over a 10-year period. The proposed requirements would generally apply to Medicare Advantage organizations, state Medicaid and Children's...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Senators introduce bipartisan truck parking bill
Washington — Bipartisan legislation recently introduced in the Senate would help address a nationwide shortage of safe truck parking by authorizing funding to increase parking capacity and improve existing infrastructure. Federal hours-of-service regulations require truck drivers to park and rest after being on duty for long periods. A lack...
AOL Corp
14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas temporarily shuts down Keystone Pipeline. Prices go up
An estimated 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled from the Keystone Pipeline into Mill Creek near the city of Washington, Kansas Wednesday night. “There is no threat or imminent danger to city utilities, and the City water supply remains safe and not in jeopardy,” Washington, Kansas officials wrote on the city’s website Thursday. The small city of around 1,065 people is located in north-central Kansas, around 175 miles northwest of Kansas City. The leak was outside city limits to the northeast.
Tribes seek federal help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states
Indigenous leaders from the Northwest renewed their call this week for the federal government to pressure Canada to stop additional mining activity in British Columbia, which they say contaminates waters and threatens Native American ways of life in Alaska, Montana and Idaho. As British Columbia plans to expand its profitable...
Legislation introduced by Sen. Toomey could help greenlight W. Va. pipeline
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A West Virginia pipeline is seeing pushback on new legislation that could see that project come to fruition. The legislation was introduced by retiring Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey. If approved by Congress, it would create regulatory certainty for pipeline construction nationwide and greenlight the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Meanwhile, more than 40 environmental and advocacy groups are calling for a fair and open review of the plan to cross-regional forests, including the Jefferson National Forest. "As citizens, members of the public have the right to have a say, to have a fair say in how their public resources are going to be managed," said David Slight, Director of Wild Virginia Conservation. "So, it's a practical thing to get the best information and it's a fairness thing to make sure that folks who are going to be most affected have the best chance to weigh in." Mountain Valley Pipeline said permitting challenges are hindering the ability to execute a transition to clean energy. In a statement, the company said it supports solutions that can address this issue and ensure America's energy security.
Gov. Jared Polis submits proposal to import prescription drugs from Canada
Gov. Jared Polis is taking action to try to save Coloradans money on their prescription medications. He submitted a proposal to the FDA to import prescription drugs from Canada on Monday. This is the first step in getting approval to operate Colorado's "Canadian Drug Importation Program." The plan aims to save Coloradans an average of 65% on imported medication. That could result in $53 to $88 million saved each year.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Biden signs bill to avoid rail strike
President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill (H.J. Res. 100) that blocks rail workers from going on strike, preventing workers from walking off the job ahead of the holiday season. The resolution, with respect to the unresolved disputes between certain railroads represented by the National Carriers’ Conference Committee of the National Railway Labor Conference and some of their employees, was signed Dec. 2.
