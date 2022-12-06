Read full article on original website
Catherine Toth Fox: After You've Finished Gawking At Volcanoes, Don't Forget The Charm Of Hilo
Back in July, when only Kilauea was erupting — and, as it had been erupting since September 2021, was considered old news — I walked around Downtown Hilo with my 23-year-old coworker, a first-timer to the town. We had stopped at the Hilo Farmers Market — didn’t buy...
KITV.com
Big Island officials to allow tour groups in designated viewing area for Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- As droves of tourists continue to flock to Hawaii Island to see the Mauna Loa eruption, county officials will make it easier for tourists to catch a glimpse. Starting Saturday, tour vans of up to 15 passengers will be allowed to park along the traffic...
bigislandnow.com
What happens if Saddle Road is closed because of the Mauna Loa eruption?
While there was encouraging news Thursday morning that the supply of lava flowing toward Daniel K. Inouye Highway (also known as Saddle Road) was cut off, the Mauna Loa eruption is not over. County officials and Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists are still closely monitoring the volcano’s unpredictable activity. Observatory...
3 men cited after entering Mauna Loa restricted area
The DLNR said the area was closed after the initial eruption of Mauna Loa in order to protect people from potential injuries.
How you can recycle electronics on Hawaiʻi Island
The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division announced its plans to begin recycling programs in 2022 and 2023 for electronics.
bigislandnow.com
Police: Pāhoa man charged following reported Hilo bank robbery
A Puna man is being charged in connection with a reported bank robbery earlier this week in the 500 block of Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo. Big Island police arrested 52-year-old John Jason McCrary of Pāhoa following the Dec. 6 incident. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section on Friday charged McCrary with:
15 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.
BEAT OF HAWAII
How Southwest, Hawaiian Responded to Volcano + How To See Mauna Loa
With last week’s long-awaited eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, many questions immediately arose, including whether it is safe to fly to, from, and within Hawaii at this time. Jon Snook, Hawaiian COO, said, “When eruptions occur in the islands, they aren’t usually extreme pyroclastic...
newschain
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
Lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said. Mauna Loa was still erupting on Thursday morning, but the lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the crucial road has been cut off, said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge at US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
KITV.com
Big Island police respond to hoax call of active shooter at Keaau High School
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A report of an active shooter at a Big Island high school on Wednesday turned out to be a hoax, police said. Around 10 a.m., Hawaii Island police officers received a call about a white man on the Keaau High School campus who had reportedly shot students in a classroom and was roaming the grounds.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau
“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza
A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
bigislandnow.com
1 man arrested after a search warrant at Hilo home yields large amounts of meth, cocaine
A Hilo man is facing various drug and firearm charges after search warrant on a residence in East Hawaii led to the discovery of over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, over 0.5 pounds of cocaine and a revolver. Sixty-nine-year-old Jay Hoapili Kailimai was arrested on Wednesday after Hawai’i police officers with...
bigislandnow.com
Puna man faces felony charges in connection to domestic incident
A Puna man is facing various felony offenses following a domestic incident at a Hawaiian Paradise Park residence in October, including damaging another person’s Toyota 4Runner. Twenty-eight-year-old Solomon Lord was charged by Hawai‘i County prosecutors via felony information and made his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Monday....
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo’s Kamakawiwoʻole named PacWest Defender of the Week
A University of Hawai‘i women’s basketball player stole the show during the first week of Pacific West Conference play, earning her the title of PacWest Defender of the Week for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4. Kāmalū Kamakawiwoʻole of Kaimukī, Oʻahu, and a Utah State transfer...
