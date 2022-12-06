Read full article on original website
5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment
Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant
Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
Ohio State Football could grab QB from transfer portal
The 2022 season is far from over for the Ohio State football team. They have a chance to pull off the ultimate redemption story, starting by beating Georiga on New Year’s Eve. But they still have eyes as to how they want to fill out their roster for next season.
Legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to practice once again
Bob Knight was back at practice once again. The legendary Indiana basketball coach was at practice with coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers on Tuesday as they prepared for tonight’s game against Nebraska. No. 14 Indiana (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) hosts Nebraska (6-3, 0-0) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall...
College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff
It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
Michigan football: Ex-Wolverines QB Cade McNamara tarnishes legacy during interview
Take the high road, Cade. Let your legacy live on at Michigan. Great things were accomplished. Or, take the low road, and allow interviewers to play you like a puppet while encouraging you to dump on the Wolverines. The choice was presented. McNamara, for some reason, chose the low road.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Recruiting Expert's Opinion On Son
Chase Herbstreit could follow in his famous father's footsteps when graduating high school. Kirk Herbstreit's son is the starting quarterback at St. X. On Tuesday, scout Mike Farrell called Chase a "QB to watch" in the class of 2025. "I love his mechanics," Farrell said. "You would expect a son...
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again
Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
Michigan set to go in-home with Top247 RB commit Cole Cabana this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Michigan will be having an in-home visit with one of their top ranked commits in the 2023 class with Dexter (Mich.) Top247 running back Cole Cabana on Sunday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart are expected to be making the short...
Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class
Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh
Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
Recruiting Rumblings
A look into some happenings in the recruiting world the past few days
Biletnikoff Award, Given To Nation's Top Wide Receiver, Announced
The 2022 college football season is coming to an end, which means it's time to hand out some awards. On Thursday, the college football awards show took place on ESPN. The elite players like Georgia's Jalen Carter, Alabama's Will Anderson and TCU's Max Duggan were all given awards tonight. Perhaps...
ESPN Analyst Names Biggest Heisman Trophy Snub
The winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy is frustrated that one particular quarterback isn't a finalist for the award. McElroy believes Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed. The talented signal-caller finished this season with 3,135 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Five-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of QB DJ, shares top three schools
Matayo Uiagalelei narrowed down his list of colleges he is considering to three schools. Uiagalelei, who is the brother of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, released an NFT intended for fans of the schools he is considering. There are three versions of the NFT: one for Oregon, one for Ohio State and and one for USC.
Former Alabama Player Reportedly Lands Head Coaching Job
Yesterday there were three remaining head coaching vacancies in FBS college football. Today, there are only two after one was filled by a former Alabama star. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Lance Taylor has been hired as head coach of Western Michigan after serving as offensive coordinator at Louisville this past year. Taylor has been a rising star in the coaching ranks over the past 15 years.
3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job
Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
College football transfer portal tracker: Best players on the move in 2023
Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season. Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players ...
