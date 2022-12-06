ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment

Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant

Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff

It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again

Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
WolverineDigest

Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class

Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names Biggest Heisman Trophy Snub

The winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy is frustrated that one particular quarterback isn't a finalist for the award. McElroy believes Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed. The talented signal-caller finished this season with 3,135 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Reportedly Lands Head Coaching Job

Yesterday there were three remaining head coaching vacancies in FBS college football. Today, there are only two after one was filled by a former Alabama star. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Lance Taylor has been hired as head coach of Western Michigan after serving as offensive coordinator at Louisville this past year. Taylor has been a rising star in the coaching ranks over the past 15 years.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job

Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

