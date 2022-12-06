Read full article on original website
It’s Not Pretty, But Texas Tech is Winning Basketball Games
The Red Raiders are 6-2 on the season with losses to a ranked Creighton team and a ranked Ohio State team, but the season doesn't seem to be going great. Maybe it's the 18-0 run they gave up to Georgetown before finishing them off or the struggling 35 minutes with Nicholls before finishing them off. Maybe it's just that this team is full of freshmen and transfers that haven't played together before.
Texas Tech basketball: It may be time to worry about this season’s Red Raiders
Wednesday night in Lubbock, the Texas Tech basketball team came dangerously close to seeing its 25-game home-court winning streak come to an end at the hands of the improbable of opponents, Nicholls. In fact, the Red Raiders trailed for the vast majority of the night before rallying in the game’s final ten minutes to escape with a 78-71 victory to move to 6-2 on the season.
Texas Tech K Trey Wolff Announces Plans for Senior Season
Texas Tech Red Raiders kicker Trey Wolff was clutch all season long for coach Joey McGuire and company.
A big League Baseball Player Makes his Return to Lubbock
A big league baseball player, who played for Texas Tech, will be returning to the Hub City. Third baseman for the Texas Rangers, Josh Jung, will be at Knocksville Baseball and Softball Training Facility for a meet and greet. This meet and greet event will start at 5 p.m., December 9th, with a VIP session for members of the Knocksville facility. Facility members will be able to go head-to-head with Jung to see if they can hit a homerun.
Trinity Christian School Varsity Head Football Coach announces he’s stepping down
LUBBOCK, Texas — Trinity Christian School Varsity Head Football Coach Dr. Kevin Spiller announced he is stepping down from the TCS Lions football program after four seasons. “What we accomplished in four years with this football program is remarkable and a highlight of my 35-year career,” Coach Spiller said. See below for more details. Varsity […]
Amarillo High-Monterey game Friday on FOX34 NewsNow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - The top-ranked teams in 5A girls basketball will face off Friday evening in Lubbock. #2-ranked Amarillo High will play at #1-ranked Monterey. The Lady Sandies have won 10 straight and are 15-1 overall. The Lady Plainsmen, led by sophomore standout Aaliyah Chavez, have won five in a row and are 11-2 overall.
Texas Tech vs. Nicholls State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: Nicholls State 3-4; Texas Tech 5-2 The Texas Tech Red Raiders will stay at home another game and welcome the Nicholls State Colonels at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. While not...
IRONMAN 70.3 canceling Lubbock triathlon
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The IRONMAN team appreciates your support and loyalty while we have worked to provide you with world-class events at top destinations. For over 30 years, Lubbock, Texas has been a favorite destination amongst the triathlon industry, attracting top professionals who viewed the West Texas course and summer climate as ideal preparation for the annual IRONMAN World Championship in Hawai`i. Mike and Marti Greer built an event that we all have come to know and love.
Andrews, December 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Lubbock Restaurant Makes Top Ranked Tamales In Texas
In Lubbock, we know we have great food and once again we are showing it. A list was compiled to find the best tamales in the state of Texas. They tried to cut it down to the top 25 and one spot in Lubbock made the list. A staple of...
Christianity population decreasing; Here’s how Lubbock is being affected
LUBBOCK, Texas – Christianity has been the majority religion in not only Lubbock, but the United States. However, research from Pew Research Center shows that the Christian population is currently declining and on track to make up less than half the U.S population. The research revealed that 50 years...
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a call where two pedestrians have been struck by a silver passenger car as they were walking on the crosswalk near Glenna Goodacre and University Avenue. According to LPD, the two pedestrians sustained minor and moderate injuries. It could not...
Changing weather on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain has ended but drivers should anticipate the possibility of wet roads and areas of low visibility in fog during the morning commute. Allow extra drive time, keep extra space between vehicles, use your low-beam headlights, and drive to conditions. 0.31″ of rain was recorded at...
Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Lubbock? Here’s How We Can Make It Happen
One of the things I miss the most about living somewhere other than Lubbock, is having a Trader Joe’s. Not only do they have a lot of unique food that other stores don’t, but they have great gluten-free and vegan options, and they avoid things like artificial colors, artificial flavors, GMOs, and more. While we do have Sprouts in Lubbock, which also sells a lot of these kinds of products, there is just something special about Trader Joe’s.
LPD forms perimeter in Central Lubbock, people evacuated
LUBBOCK, Texas— People were evacuated due to a police response in Central Lubbock on Friday. The Lubbock Police Department said officers were working a scene at the Executive Inn in the 4400 block of Avenue Q and a perimeter was set up. According to LPD , the call came...
Good Day Good Dog: Penny!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From Post Animal Refuge Center:. Penny is a beautiful, loving girl. She was adopted from us in 2020 when she was a pup and did great until her family moved from the country to town. Turns out she is quite an escape artist. She was picked up by Lubbock Animal Services and returned to our shelter. She is a great dog - very friendly and affectionate. She will be three in January so she is still young enough to be playful. She is learning some basic commands and how to walk on a leash and is a fast learner.
What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?
Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
You can get a double cheeseburger for 50 cents at McDonalds on Thursday and Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas — If you love a good deal, you’ll probably love this. McDonald’s said it is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents on Thursday and Friday. Customers who order through the app can take advantage of the deal on December 8 and December 9. The deal would be available again on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23.
Lubbock caregiver receives big reward as Caregiver of the Year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kristi White has been a caregiver in Lubbock for two years, caring for others during the pandemic, while being a single mom, doing it all without a car. Today, Cornerstone Caregiving surprised her with a new car for her dedication to our community, and what a...
Did You Miss This Sweet Instagram Drum Picture From The Lubbock Korn Show?
I was doing an image search for "The RockShow Lubbock" because I needed our logo at home. I was really surprised at what I found. There is not a time when I will not go to a KoRn show. There is not a limit to how many KoRn shows I will go to. There is not a price I wouldn't pay to see KoRn again. I am now and forever a big KoRn fan.
