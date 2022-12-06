ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Running Back Likely Done For The Season

The New Orleans Saints lost more than just a football game on Monday night. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, running back Mark Ingram suffered a slight MCL tear in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will "likely" miss the rest of the season. Ingram's timeline is 4-to-6...
Tua Tops Pro Bowl Voting

The NFL has released the results of the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl voting and a familiar face is at the top of the list. The first wave of votes came in Tuesday morning with Tua Tagovailoa leading the way, recording 138,390 votes over a star-studded top five, including teammate Tyreek Hill.
Colin Cowherd Calls Out Dallas Cowboys Because He Is A Hater

The Dallas Cowboys provided a smackdown on the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, winning 54-19 to improve their record to 9-3 and second place in the NFC East. While Cowboys fans erupted with joy with the dominating performance, not everybody thinks the Cowboys are all that. In fact, sports guru Colin Cowherd straight-up thinks the team with the star on the helmet "are bullies".
Injury-plagued LA Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield off Waivers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers. The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland. Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina. The Rams need quarterback help. Matthew Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have been fairly ineffective while playing three of the past four games.
Bryce Young Reveals New Partnership

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young announced that he would be partnering with Celsius on Tuesday afternoon. Young announced this new deal with the energy drink company on his instagram. The 2021 Heisman winner has cashed in on many NIL deals so far with companies such as Beats By Dre, Subway, CashApp,...
12 head coach candidates Saints should consider in 2023

They haven’t done anything to suggest change is coming, but it almost feels inevitable that the New Orleans Saints will have to dismiss Dennis Allen. He inherited a 9-win team and turned it into one of the least-aggressive and poorly-coached squads around the league, prone to more procedural fouls and pre-snap penalties than many of their peers. Whether the Saints want to admit it or not, this story ends with showing him the door. If they’re smart they’ll cut their losses sooner rather than later.
Nick Saban Speaks On Potential Opt Outs

The Alabama football team ends its season on New Years Eve in the Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats, but how many individual players have ended their respective seasons already?. Nick Saban spoke with the media this week to preview the Sugar Bowl and the head coach talked about...
The Eagles have something special brewing with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

On Sunday, the Eagles dominated the Tennessee Titans for their most impressive victory of the year, 35-10. The Eagles played great in every aspect of the game as well. Hurts lit the Titans up with his arm for 380 yards and the defensive line ripped through the Titans’ offensive line for 6 sacks while completely shutting down Derrick Henry. Even the special teams unit had a great day.
Dennis Allen gets absolutely roasted for choking away lead vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints were given a 98.7% chance to win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by ESPN’s Win Probability calculator after quarterback Andy Dalton completed a short right pass to running back Mark Ingram on 2nd and eight for seven yards. The Saints and head coach Dennis Allen had taken a comfortable 16-3 lead in what looked to be a much-needed bright spot to turn around three losses in four games and bring back the hope needed for a potential playoff spot.
