'I'm sick about this one' Mark Ingram apologizes for 'crucial mistake' in Saints loss
TAMPA, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints were six minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. All the Saints had to do was move the chains, kill the clock and keep...
Saints Running Back Likely Done For The Season
The New Orleans Saints lost more than just a football game on Monday night. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, running back Mark Ingram suffered a slight MCL tear in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will "likely" miss the rest of the season. Ingram's timeline is 4-to-6...
Mark Ingram Suffers Season-Ending Injury: Is He Done for Good?
3-time Pro Bowler Mark Ingram suffered an apparent knee injury in the Saints Monday night matchup against the Bucs on a routine swing route. He was tackled out of bounds, and immediately grabbed his knee. Unfortunately, that play was not the one fans took away from the game. Late in...
Saints RB Mark Ingram's 2022 season is likely over
Saints running back Mark Ingram has likely seen his 2022 season come to an end, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The soon-to-be-33-year-old is set to tie a ribbon on his lowest single-season of production in 12 seasons of NFL play. Ingram suffered a slight MCL tear in the...
Tom Brady leads record-setting comeback as Buccaneers take down Saints
TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stormed back to take the lead with three seconds remaining and defeat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 on "Monday Night Football." The Bucs overcame the 16-3 deficit to score two touchdowns in the final 3:03 and swept the season series...
Tua Tops Pro Bowl Voting
The NFL has released the results of the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl voting and a familiar face is at the top of the list. The first wave of votes came in Tuesday morning with Tua Tagovailoa leading the way, recording 138,390 votes over a star-studded top five, including teammate Tyreek Hill.
Watch Saints Fan Tell GM Mickey Loomis to “Make a Move” and Fire Coach Dennis Allen
The New Orleans Saints season has been a nightmare, and Monday night it reached a new low. Leading by 13 points with just over 3 minutes to play, the Saints managed to lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, falling to 4-9 on the season. It was an epic collapse, further...
Colin Cowherd Calls Out Dallas Cowboys Because He Is A Hater
The Dallas Cowboys provided a smackdown on the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, winning 54-19 to improve their record to 9-3 and second place in the NFC East. While Cowboys fans erupted with joy with the dominating performance, not everybody thinks the Cowboys are all that. In fact, sports guru Colin Cowherd straight-up thinks the team with the star on the helmet "are bullies".
Injury-plagued LA Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield off Waivers
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers. The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland. Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina. The Rams need quarterback help. Matthew Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have been fairly ineffective while playing three of the past four games.
Bryce Young Reveals New Partnership
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young announced that he would be partnering with Celsius on Tuesday afternoon. Young announced this new deal with the energy drink company on his instagram. The 2021 Heisman winner has cashed in on many NIL deals so far with companies such as Beats By Dre, Subway, CashApp,...
ESPN Draft Analyst Believes Bryce Young Will Go No. 1 Overall
Bryce Young has yet to announce whether or not he will play in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31. Either way, Young’s performance over the last two seasons speaks for itself and ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid believes the Alabama quarterback will be the No. 1 overall pick come April.
After 13 Weeks of NFL Regular Season, Which Teams Have Best Shot to Win Super Bowl LVII?
This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs. As will happen in a long campaign, there have been ebbs and flows to the 2022 National Football League season. After 13 weeks, both the AFC and NFC East divisions had all four teams at .500 or above, and should take up a lot of the playoff spots come mid-January.
12 head coach candidates Saints should consider in 2023
They haven’t done anything to suggest change is coming, but it almost feels inevitable that the New Orleans Saints will have to dismiss Dennis Allen. He inherited a 9-win team and turned it into one of the least-aggressive and poorly-coached squads around the league, prone to more procedural fouls and pre-snap penalties than many of their peers. Whether the Saints want to admit it or not, this story ends with showing him the door. If they’re smart they’ll cut their losses sooner rather than later.
Nick Saban Speaks On Potential Opt Outs
The Alabama football team ends its season on New Years Eve in the Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats, but how many individual players have ended their respective seasons already?. Nick Saban spoke with the media this week to preview the Sugar Bowl and the head coach talked about...
Yardbarker
The Eagles have something special brewing with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith
On Sunday, the Eagles dominated the Tennessee Titans for their most impressive victory of the year, 35-10. The Eagles played great in every aspect of the game as well. Hurts lit the Titans up with his arm for 380 yards and the defensive line ripped through the Titans’ offensive line for 6 sacks while completely shutting down Derrick Henry. Even the special teams unit had a great day.
Dennis Allen gets absolutely roasted for choking away lead vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints were given a 98.7% chance to win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by ESPN’s Win Probability calculator after quarterback Andy Dalton completed a short right pass to running back Mark Ingram on 2nd and eight for seven yards. The Saints and head coach Dennis Allen had taken a comfortable 16-3 lead in what looked to be a much-needed bright spot to turn around three losses in four games and bring back the hope needed for a potential playoff spot.
NFL QB Rankings: Joe Burrow shows his stripes, reaches top-five status
Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are widely viewed as two of the
Bennett, Williams, Duggan, Stroud Finalists for Heisman Award
Georgia's Stetson Bennett, USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud were announced Monday as the Heisman Trophy finalists. The four quarterbacks, who play for four of the top 10 teams this season, including three that will play in the College Football Playoff, will be in New York for the Heisman ceremony Saturday.
