jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin comedy 'Moving On' opens in March
Roadside Pictures announced it will distribute the movie "Moving On," starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. They have set a March 17 release date.
31 of Netflix's original holiday movies, ranked from worst to best
Here's how popular Christmas films from the streamer like "The Princess Switch," "A Christmas Prince," and "The Knight Before Christmas" stack up.
Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling
Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
The 10 best Sandra Oh movies and TV shows, ranked
Sandra Oh is an accomplished actress whose bright acting career has spanned over two decades. You might have seen the Canadian-American in several shows or films: Arliss, Grey’s Anatomy, Killing Eve, Shitty Boyfriends, Under The Tuscan Sun and many more. You might have even heard her distinct voice in various animations as the 51 year old has taken on various voice roles like Ting Ting in Mulan, Virana in Raya and The Last Dragon, Gal 2000 in Quantum Quest: A Cassini Space Odyssey, Katie in American Dad and several others.
Paul T. Goldman Trailer: Peacock Pokes Fun at True Crime Documentaries With a Wild Comedy From Borat 2 Director
Truth is stranger than fiction… but Borat-style comedy can be even stranger than that. Peacock has released a trailer for Paul T. Goldman, a new comedy that blends fact and fiction in the style of Sacha Baron Cohen’s big-screen hits. In fact, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner serves as director and executive producer here. Woliner has been working on this project for over a decade, and the story “continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists,” per the official description. In the trailer — which you can watch above — we meet Paul T. Goldman, a self-described “regular guy” who “got caught...
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Val Kilmer wasn't written out of new Willow series until just before production
It wouldn't be Willow without Madmartigan. At least that's how showrunner Jonathan Kasdan felt about the devilishly handsome and roguish hero played by Val Kilmer in the original 1988 film. So much so that Madmartigan still remains an important presence in Kasdan's new Willow series on Disney+, his name, legacy, and children a key element of the plot.
Netflix's record-breaking new series smashes past 411 million hours viewed
Netflix‘s new series Wednesday has now beaten its own impressive record with a massive 411 million hours watched for this morbid comedy show following the adolescent Addams at Nevermore Academy. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, she is sent to the school after she defends her brother from...
Martin Scorsese's Highest-Rated Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Martin Scoresese is the maestro of movies and the genius behind classics such as Taxi Driver, Goodfellas and The Departed. Scorsese has had a career spanning over three decades earning more than 200 award nominations and an Oscar win for Best Picture. With his next film Killers of the Flower...
Keanu Reeves Reveals When 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina' Takes Place
Since the John Wick franchise debuted in 2014, it has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. Now the franchise is on an expansion course with the upcoming prequel series, The Continental, and the spinoff movie Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. Ballerina, which is directed by Len Wiseman...
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Keke Palmer Picks Up Steam for ‘Nope’ With New FYC Trailer Highlighting Her Acclaim
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 8, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Keke Palmer’s strong...
Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks To Bring A Harrison Ford Movie To The Small Screen
Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the hottest leading men in Hollywood right now. While the actor has been in the industry since the early '90s, it seems like his career has recently elevated, with new projects debuting one after another. After finishing out the 2010s playing the villain Mysterio in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Gyllenhaal entered the 2020s with leading performances in Netflix's "The Guilty," Michael Bay's explosive action thriller "Ambulance," and most recently, Disney's animated "Strange World." With numerous upcoming projects, Gyllenhaal doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon.
Selena Gomez Wants to "Make Everyone Feel Good" With Her New Music
Selena Gomez was honored with Variety's Hitmakers Film Song of the Year award for the title track of her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me. Before she graced the stage to accept the award, Sel hit the red carpet, where she opened up about the direction of her new music.
Val Kilmer ‘Willow’ Cameo Scrapped Due to ‘Insurmountable’ COVID Protocols
Val Kilmer delighted fans with his “Top Gun: Maverick” cameo earlier this year, but he came close to reprising another one of his beloved 1980s roles in 2022. In addition to his return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, he almost went back to the fantasy world of “Willow.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Willow” showrunner Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Kilmer came very close to reprising his role as Madmartigan on the Disney+ series. “We really wanted Val to come be in the show,” Kasdan said. “And Val really wanted to come out and be in the...
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
