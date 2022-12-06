ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, OR

Housing authority hires deputy director

By Nicole Bales The Astorian
 3 days ago

The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority has a new deputy executive director.

Shannon Callahan, who left her post as director of the Portland Housing Bureau in August, will help lead the agency starting in early January.

