How to watch tonight's rare and "magical" celestial events
Wednesday will be a "magical" night in the world of stargazing as four celestial events take place among the skies. The day will end with the earliest sunset of the year, the opposition of Mars and a rare event in which the December full moon, known as the "cold moon," will temporarily eclipse Mars. According to NASA, the sun will go down just before 4:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, with twilight ending at 5:49 p.m. EST. While it will bring early darkness, it will pave the way for a magnificent night of stargazing. Along with the full moon, viewers will be able...
Watch the 'Cold Moon' eclipse Mars during the final full moon of 2022
The 'Cold Moon,' the final full moon of 2022, will appear to swoop in front of Mars in a phenomenon called lunar occultation.
What time will the full moon eclipse Mars on Dec. 7?
A bright Mars at opposition will disappear behind the moon on Wednesday (Dec. 7), but exactly when you should look up depends on where you are.
Did We Really Land on the Moon?
Neil Armstrong became the first man to land on the moon in 1969. However, today over 50 years later, some people online and on television programs still say that NASA faked the lunar landing on the moon.
‘Cold Moon,’ last full moon of the year, will shine Wednesday and eclipse a planet
Not only will the "Cold Moon" reach peak illumination around 10:09 p.m. CST on Wednesday, but it is also expected to fully eclipse Mars.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Full moon eclipses Mars tonight in rare lunar occultation visible to most of US
Mars and the moon will put on a December celestial show this week that can be viewed by almost everyone in the U.S.
Mars will disappear behind a full moon this week
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, UK stargazers will get the best view of Mars on offer this decade, without needing a telescope to observe the fascinating Red Planet. This will happen because, on Thursday morning, the planet will be located in the opposite direction to the sun, relative to Earth, and will thus appear bigger and brighter, since it will be at its closest point to Earth, just about 50 million miles away. Coincidentally, at 4:58 AM GMT, Mars will also disappear behind the full moon, before reappearing at 5:59 AM (an event called “occultation”).
NASA's Orion spacecraft records stunning 'crescent Earth' on return flight home
The unmanned spacecraft is slated for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11.
Astronomers Spot Volcano Erupting on a Distant Comet
An unusual volcanic comet has unexpectedly erupted in a massive cloud of gas and ice, Live Science reports, an offworldly spectacle that stunned astronomers. Scientists believe the dirty snowball, dubbed 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann or 29P for short, is the most volcanically active comet in our solar system. It was first discovered in 1927 by German astronomers Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann, and orbits the Sun every 15 or so years. 29P is roughly 37 miles across and is thought to have originated from the Kuiper Belt, a massive ring of asteroids orbiting the very far reaches of the solar system.
Full cold moon: 10 stunning images of last full moon of 2022
The final full moon of 2022 lit up the night sky this week. The “cold moon” peaked at 11:08 p.m. ET Wednesday, CNN reported. Along with the moon, stargazers were also able to see Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Mars disappeared behind the moon when it reaches peak fullness in a phenomenon known as a lunar occultation, according to EarthSky.
Watch Mars at opposition pass behind the moon this week in these free webcasts
This week offers multiple opportunities to get a great look at Mars thanks to several livestreams of Red Planet astronomical events.
Overlapping meteor showers will light up our dark December nights
The long nights of December will get a boost of sparkle during the holiday season, as the Geminid and Ursid meteor showers bring their magic to the skies. The two annual meteor showers will be active practically all month long and will overlap by nearly two weeks, with the already-underway Geminids wrapping up December 24, and the Ursids running from December 13 through 24.
Lascar Volcano in Chile stirs, sending plume skyward
A volcano in the Andes in Chile's north rumbled to life early Saturday, triggering minor earth tremors and sending a plume of smoke and ash 6,000 meters (nearly 20,000 feet) into a clear sky. The volcano sent "an eruptive column" comprising volcanic ash and hot gases 6,000 meters above its crater, the service said.
The earliest sunset, the full cold Moon and Mars
There’s a lot going on in the sky this week. For starters, we see the earliest time the sun will set.
Planet to Appear at its Brightest Point in Years Above the Hudson Valley
Skies in the Hudson Valley are expected to be clear this week, which will provide the area with its best chance to catch a rare astronomical event. AccuWeather says we won't get an opportunity like this again until 2025. Just back in early November, we got our last look at...
BlueWalker 3, an enormous and bright communications satellite, is genuinely alarming astronomers
The night sky is a shared wilderness. On a dark night, away from the city lights, you can see the stars in the same way as your ancestors did centuries ago. You can see the Milky Way and the constellations associated with stories of mythical hunters, sisters and journeys. But...
'Moment of darkness': Tuesday is the darkest day for humanity in 2022
It will be daytime in North America, but more than 85% of people on Earth will be in complete darkness for a fleeting moment on Dec. 6. The world's population reached 8 billion in mid-November, and for a fleeting moment on Tuesday, roughly 6.88 billion people will be in darkness.
The Last Human To Walk On The Moon—For Now
Apollo 17 Commander Eugene Andrew Cernan on the moonPhoto byPublic Domain. "We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard." (Kennedy 1)
