Thanks to the Name, Image and Likeness collective, Penn State fans have the power to recruit a Class of 2023 five-star wide receiver. Jurrion Dickey, out of Menlo-Atherton High School in Menlo Park, California, announced that he would be picking his school of choice, which is down to Oregon, Penn State or Tennessee, based on which school’s fan base buys his trading card the most. This is an innovative but inevitable marketing tool by Dickey, who right now is an Oregon commit. Still, Penn State and Tennessee have pushed hard for Dickey throughout his recruiting process.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO