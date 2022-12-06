Read full article on original website
Lincoln, Roderick Robinson overtake De La Salle for first CIF football state title
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — In the afterglow of leading his school to its first state title, a Roderick Robinson was surrounded by reporters who immediately asked about his health and bothersome hamstring. "About 50 percent," he said. He was just good enough. The powerful, lumbering ...
northbaybiz.com
American Canyon and the Promise of Watson Ranch
Longtime residents, city officials pin hopes that ambitious 309-acre ‘town center’ development will finally put long-ago quarry town on the map. If you don’t live there, you may think of American Canyon as somewhere you go through to get somewhere else—a thoroughfare, a stretch of congestion as you speed north or south on Highway 29. But the City of American Canyon cannot be seen from the road. American Canyon is, and has been since it was incorporated in 1992, home to a vibrant, engaged, diverse people who share a sense of place and community and a dream of greater community that is right now on the verge of coming true. But before we get to that, we need to find the City of American Canyon in a way that you can’t find on a map.
mix96sac.com
The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California
If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
Atmospheric river set to wreak weekend weather havoc
SAN FRANCISCO -- Forecasters warned on Friday that even a weak atmospheric river has enough of a punch to dump more than 2 inches of rain in the Bay Area and bury the Sierra under several feet of snow over the weekend.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes predicted the incoming storm front -- expected to arrive Friday night -- will be a 1 or 2 on their atmospheric river scale depending where you are on the coastline.Get the latest on Bay Area weather conditionsMost of California will be at the Stage 1 level and Oregon will...
marinlocalnews.com
Peter Arnott put his stamp on Marin
Peter Arnott, who passed away last month at age 90, left an indelible stamp on Sausalito. A native of Palo Alto, Peter met his wife Ann while both were employed in Tokyo. After they married and had a son, David, they relocated to Sausalito, a move that benefitted them and this town enormously.
sonomamag.com
2 Local Restaurants Named Among ‘Most Beloved in America’ by OpenTable
Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has announced its annual list of “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America,” featuring 47 cities across 21 states. No Sonoma County restaurants made the cut this year, but two of the 100 are in Napa Valley. French restaurant Bistro Jeanty in Yountville and...
cottagesgardens.com
St. Helena Estate Sells for Highest Price on MLS in California Wine Country This Year
With just a few weeks left in 2022, $34 million is the price to beat in California Wine Country if you want to take over as the highest MLS sale of the year. Just recently, an estate sold at this amount and clinched that title, for now, in both Napa and Sonoma Counties. The Wornick Family sold their boutique winery in St. Helena, called Seven Stones, to a multi-national corporation. “This acquisition will form part of a newly established entity for their wine business,” realtor Damian Archbold of Compass says of the buyers.
Timeline: 1st Bay Area storm arrives ahead of atmospheric river this weekend
The first of two storms coming our way arrives Thursday, before a stronger one with an atmospheric river this weekend. Here's what to expect.
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
marinmagazine.com
Michelin Marin: The Restaurants That Made the Guide in 2022
The Michelin Guide has once again bestowed its lofty list of award-winning restaurants on the culinary world. There’s lots going on in the Bay Area this year, with a few stars lost (Mourad, Madera), a few new restaurants on the list (San Ho Won, Nisei), and a fond farewell to some legendary places, like David Kinch’s Manresa, which earned three stars before its impeding closure.
6 Bay Area restaurants earn Michelin stars in 2022, 10 drop off guide
California is the only American state that has its own Michelin Guide, and the full list of new Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants has now been released. Find out which ones got on - and fell off the 2022 list.
VIDEO: Bay Area kayaker has dangerously close encounter with great white shark
"I just see him come out of nowhere," A San Jose man who was out fishing with his friend in kayaks had several scary encounters with a great white shark.
northbaybiz.com
Sticking to It: Windsor Toffee
Local confectioner Windsor Toffee is quickly becoming a Sonoma County favorite. Owners Veronica Aguado and Evodio Medrano opened their business two years ago when Veronica sought a change following a 12-year career in the chocolate industry. Having spent over a decade working with chocolate and honing her skills, she decided to continue following her passion for sweets and began crafting her own from their home kitchen.
Video shows mountain lion drag border collie from Northern California home
Some Sonoma County, California residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard, KTLA sister station KRON reports. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border […]
Aviation International News
Skyservice to Open Napa, California FBO
Canada-based aviation service provider Skyservice is continuing its expansion into the U.S. with plans to establish what will be the second FBO at California’s Napa County Airport (KAPC). The company will begin operations there next month from a temporary modular facility but expects to break ground by mid-2023 on...
diablomag.com
Old World Charm: European Delights in Walnut Creek
Like her charming bakery, a hidden gem tucked into the east end of Walnut Creek, Rica Zaharia is a breath of fresh air. The Romania native—she actually grew up in Transylvania, not far from Count Dracula’s castle—greets all visitors to European Delights with a wide, warm smile while serving as an enthusiastic guide to her baked goods. The eclectic offerings range from traditional croissants, muffins, and cupcakes to covridogs (Romanian pastry-wrapped hot dogs) to her popular miniature pavlova tart, a textural showstopper that consists of a delicate chewy-crisp meringue crust filled with pillowy cream and topped by fresh berries.
thendbcatalyst.com
Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays
The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
lakecountybloom.com
Six Great Places to Shop in Lakeport (Plus Four Great Places to Eat)
Lakeport’s Main Street still has many original buildings, and it’s pedestrian-friendly and filled with shops. It’s simple to just park the car, hop out, and spend the rest of the day strolling through the shops, eating, and enjoying great food. Plus, if you’re looking for a diversion, swing by Lakeport–the Courthouse Museum’s one of the best in the county, and it’s right on Main Street so that the trip won’t slow down your shopping groove.
sfstandard.com
This Scenic San Francisco Train Will Take You to a Winter Wonderland
A blustery San Francisco winter won’t bring you snow-covered landscapes, but you can take a train to see it. The California Zephyr, a storied Amtrak train line connecting the Bay Area to Chicago, is well known for its stunning scenic views along the way back east. In the winter...
