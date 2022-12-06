Body SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Whoever said the outdoors go dormant in winter has never walked on an Ozarks trail at this time of year. People can learn about locations where short treks can provide nature-viewing opportunities, a little exercise, and some mental relaxation at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Best of the Ozarks Virtual Series: Day Hikes.” This online program, which will be from 6-7 p.m. on Dec. 13, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. It is for all ages. People can register for this program at:

