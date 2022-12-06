Read full article on original website
mo.gov
Governor Parson Declares December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri
Jefferson City — Today, Governor Mike Parson hosted a ceremony at the State Capitol proclaiming December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention.
mo.gov
State Awards $20 Million to Nearly Two Dozen Postsecondary Institutions for Workforce Innovation
Jefferson City — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) has awarded $20 million in funding to nearly two dozen postsecondary institutions to provide high-demand career training for new and underrepresented populations and to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on agriculture and supply chains.
mo.gov
Office of Administration announces graduation of ninth Missouri Leadership Academy Class, tenth milestone class to debut early next year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, the Office of Administration announced the graduation of 31 state employees from the Missouri Leadership Academy – a program helping develop the next generation of state government leaders. The graduates were chosen by senior leadership to participate in the cross-department leadership development program,...
mo.gov
MDC can connect landowners with funding for practices that benefit grazing forage and conservation
Body Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) can connect farmers and property owners with land management expertise and financial assistance offered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). MDC is the lead agency for some Regional Conservation Partnership Programs (RCPP) designed to boost grassland habitat and forage, increase natural buffers around crop fields, and improve wildlife habitat.
mo.gov
Learn where to go for day hikes at Dec. 13 MDC virtual program
Body SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Whoever said the outdoors go dormant in winter has never walked on an Ozarks trail at this time of year. People can learn about locations where short treks can provide nature-viewing opportunities, a little exercise, and some mental relaxation at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Best of the Ozarks Virtual Series: Day Hikes.” This online program, which will be from 6-7 p.m. on Dec. 13, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. It is for all ages. People can register for this program at:
