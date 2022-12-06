Lee Lorenz, the legendary cartoonist and long-time editor at The New Yorker, died Thursday at his home in Norwalk, Connecticut. He was 90 years old.Born in Hackensack, New Jersey in 1932, the illustrator had a storied career at The New Yorker magazine from 1956 to the late 2010s. But it began only after he finally moved past his first love, jazz, and found he was able to make money cartooning for magazines, according to an obituary in The New York Times.“Martha, my mother, was the reason we had The New Yorker around,” Lorenz told The Comics Journal in 2011. “She...

