Hundreds flock to Midtown for annual SantaCon bar crawl

NEW YORK -- A sea of red and white took over New York City on Saturday for SantaCon.Festivities started with fun, games and music in Midtown before the annual bar crawl got underway. RELATED STORY: MTA enforcing alcohol ban on LIRR, Metro-North trains, platforms during SantaConNearly 70 businesses are donating a portion of their profits to help SantaCon raise money for charity."We raise money for a lot of charities that focus on hunger and the arts in the New York City area. Specifically, we work with Secret Sandy Claus. It's a great charity that everyone should donate to that works with under-privileged families for the holidays," said SantaCon organizer Shiny Galeani.Over the past 10 years, SantaCon has raised nearly $1 million for charitable causes.
Lee Lorenz, Legendary Cartoonist at The New Yorker, Dies at 90

Lee Lorenz, the legendary cartoonist and long-time editor at The New Yorker, died Thursday at his home in Norwalk, Connecticut. He was 90 years old.Born in Hackensack, New Jersey in 1932, the illustrator had a storied career at The New Yorker magazine from 1956 to the late 2010s. But it began only after he finally moved past his first love, jazz, and found he was able to make money cartooning for magazines, according to an obituary in The New York Times.“Martha, my mother, was the reason we had The New Yorker around,” Lorenz told The Comics Journal in 2011. “She...
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

