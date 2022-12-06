Read full article on original website
whdh.com
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
thegraftonnews.com
GRAFTON POLICE LOG
• 7:03 a.m.: Residential fire alarm, Keith Hill Road. Investigated. • 10:11 a.m.: Burglar alarm, George Hill Road. Investigated. • 5:20 a.m.: Disturbance, Pine Street. Services rendered. • 6:28 a.m.: Burglar alarm, Worcester Street. Area search negative. • 11:05 a.m.: Road rage, Worcester Street. Unfounded. • 11:33 a.m.: Residential fire...
IDs Released For Duo Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Central Mass Route: Police
Authorities have identified the two people killed in a wrong-way crash on a major route in Central Massachusetts as Susan Celauro, age 63, of East Norwich, NY and Alexander Owanisian, 35, of Southbridge, MA. State Troopers responded to the three-vehicle crash on Route 20 at…
spectrumnews1.com
Union Station project halfway complete as MassDOT eyes cross-state rail travel
WORCESTER, Mass. - Renovations to Union Station are now halfway done, and plans are starting to emerge for expanded rail service to and from Worcester. Renovations to Worcester's Union Station are now halfway completed. Additions will include a new center platform, infrastructure upgrades, a pedestrian bridge and more. Last week,...
Framingham Police: 5 Injured in Edgell Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Five people were injured in a two-car crash yesterday on Edgell Road, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. at Edgell and Belknap Road. Lt. Mickens said “charges are pending for one operator for motor vehicle violation.”. As the crash...
fallriverreporter.com
49-year-old Plymouth woman killed, another injured, in fiery late night wrong-way highway crash
A Massachusetts woman has been killed after reportedly driving the wrong way on a local highway. According to MassDOT, the fatal crash took place on Route 3 Southbound in Duxbury near Exit 20 just after 9:00 p.m. One of the vehicles caught on fire and the collision left one dead...
Boston 25 News
State police investigating 3-vehicle crash in Charlton that left 2 people dead
CHARLTON, Mass. — State police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Charlton on Wednesday that left two people dead. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 20 at Carroll Hill Road found a trio of vehicles that had been involved in a wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
WCAX
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont. It happened Thursday at about 11 a.m. on Reed Hill Road in Halifax. Vermont State Police say Lucas Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working to restore power after trees fell on the wires.
Two drivers killed in Charlton crash on Route 20
CHARLTON - A three-car crash on Route 20 in Charlton left two people dead Wednesday morning and appears to have involved a wrong-way driver, State Police said.MassDOT tweeted shortly before noon that the crash at Carroll Hill Road involved a boat trailer.Police said drivers of two cars were killed in the crash. The third driver was not hurt.The names of the victims were not immediately released. Police only said both were adults and driving their own cars.It appears one of the drivers were going the wrong way on Route 20 East, police said. Both sides of Route 20 were temporarily shut down Wednesday.The crash is under investigation.
thegraftonnews.com
With help from firefighters, Santa Claus to visit Grafton neighborhoods
GRAFTON — With the help of some Grafton firefighters, Santa and a special visitor will once again be visiting various Grafton neighborhoods from the bucket of the Tower Truck on Saturday, Dec. 17, with a rain date of Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2 p.m. to about 7 p.m. Santa’s...
WBOC
Frustration Builds Over Decision to Scrap Plans for a Worcester County Sports Complex
At a meeting on Tuesday, December 6th, Worcester County Commissioners voted to cancel the land purchase for a potential sports complex in Berlin. The commissioners also added language that prohibits the county from being involved in any future sports complex in Worcester County.
Sale closed in Webster: $1.2 million for a detached house
John Howard and Christine Howard acquired the property at 52 Laurelwood Drive, Webster, from J Condon Jr 2018 Irt T on Nov. 9, 2022. The purchase price was $1,150,000. The house sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:. On Wawela Road, Webster, in February...
NECN
Intense Fire Breaks Out at Worcester Recycling Plant
Fire crews in Worcester, Massachusetts were watching for hot spots Wednesday morning, after a massive fire broke out at a recycling plant overnight. Firefighters have been battling the fire for hours, and as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, it was under control. Crews were working to put out hot spots in the large piles of metal scraps at the Schnitzer recycling plant, according to a firefighter on scene.
thisweekinworcester.com
White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes
SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
Police identify 2 people killed in weekend Worcester crash
WORCESTER — Two people who died in a crash early Saturday on Grafton Street have been identified by police. Jason Colon, 35, of Methuen, and Krystal Reyes, 33, of Haverhill, died after the Toyota Highlander they were in overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine Hill Road. Colon, who was...
Westborough man arrested in connection with fatal Worcester gas station shooting
A Westborough man is under arrest after a man was fatally shot near a Worcester gas station Wednesday morning. According to Worcester police, an officer was already in the area near the Honey Farms gas station on Highland Street when he came across the shooting victim at 8:23 a.m. The 31-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
thegraftonnews.com
New director hired for public health district that includes Grafton
WORCESTER — A health official from Springfield has been chosen to lead the Worcester Division of Public Health and a public health-focused coalition that includes Grafton. Soloe Dennis started as director of the Division of Public Health on Monday, Dec. 5. He succeeds Zachary Dyer, who served as acting director following Karyn Clark’s departure in July to become Millbury’s first deputy town manager.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
