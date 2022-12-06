ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, MA

whdh.com

State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
REVERE, MA
thegraftonnews.com

GRAFTON POLICE LOG

• 7:03 a.m.: Residential fire alarm, Keith Hill Road. Investigated. • 10:11 a.m.: Burglar alarm, George Hill Road. Investigated. • 5:20 a.m.: Disturbance, Pine Street. Services rendered. • 6:28 a.m.: Burglar alarm, Worcester Street. Area search negative. • 11:05 a.m.: Road rage, Worcester Street. Unfounded. • 11:33 a.m.: Residential fire...
GRAFTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Union Station project halfway complete as MassDOT eyes cross-state rail travel

WORCESTER, Mass. - Renovations to Union Station are now halfway done, and plans are starting to emerge for expanded rail service to and from Worcester. Renovations to Worcester's Union Station are now halfway completed. Additions will include a new center platform, infrastructure upgrades, a pedestrian bridge and more. Last week,...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 5 Injured in Edgell Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Five people were injured in a two-car crash yesterday on Edgell Road, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. at Edgell and Belknap Road. Lt. Mickens said “charges are pending for one operator for motor vehicle violation.”. As the crash...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCAX

Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power

HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont. It happened Thursday at about 11 a.m. on Reed Hill Road in Halifax. Vermont State Police say Lucas Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working to restore power after trees fell on the wires.
COLRAIN, MA
CBS Boston

Two drivers killed in Charlton crash on Route 20

CHARLTON - A three-car crash on Route 20 in Charlton left two people dead Wednesday morning and appears to have involved a wrong-way driver, State Police said.MassDOT tweeted shortly before noon that the crash at Carroll Hill Road involved a boat trailer.Police said drivers of two cars were killed in the crash. The third driver was not hurt.The names of the victims were not immediately released. Police only said both were adults and driving their own cars.It appears one of the drivers were going the wrong way on Route 20 East, police said. Both sides of Route 20 were temporarily shut down Wednesday.The crash is under investigation. 
CHARLTON, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Webster: $1.2 million for a detached house

John Howard and Christine Howard acquired the property at 52 Laurelwood Drive, Webster, from J Condon Jr 2018 Irt T on Nov. 9, 2022. The purchase price was $1,150,000. The house sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:. On Wawela Road, Webster, in February...
WEBSTER, MA
NECN

Intense Fire Breaks Out at Worcester Recycling Plant

Fire crews in Worcester, Massachusetts were watching for hot spots Wednesday morning, after a massive fire broke out at a recycling plant overnight. Firefighters have been battling the fire for hours, and as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, it was under control. Crews were working to put out hot spots in the large piles of metal scraps at the Schnitzer recycling plant, according to a firefighter on scene.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes

SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Westborough man arrested in connection with fatal Worcester gas station shooting

A Westborough man is under arrest after a man was fatally shot near a Worcester gas station Wednesday morning. According to Worcester police, an officer was already in the area near the Honey Farms gas station on Highland Street when he came across the shooting victim at 8:23 a.m. The 31-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
WORCESTER, MA
thegraftonnews.com

New director hired for public health district that includes Grafton

WORCESTER — A health official from Springfield has been chosen to lead the Worcester Division of Public Health and a public health-focused coalition that includes Grafton. Soloe Dennis started as director of the Division of Public Health on Monday, Dec. 5. He succeeds Zachary Dyer, who served as acting director following Karyn Clark’s departure in July to become Millbury’s first deputy town manager.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA

