ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

One last glow-round for Leicester couple's outdoor Christmas display

LEICESTER — This year will mark the last families will have the chance to get lost in the sea of inflatable holiday displays and streams of Christmas lights at 25 Waite St., as the multidecade holiday tradition is coming to an end.  Available to the public free of charge in the yard of Scott and Denise Weikel's house, it has proved, as they have gotten “up there in age,” to be difficult to set up and keep...
LEICESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several people were injured in a two-car accident in Easthampton Friday evening, close to the same spot where a couple was hit and killed by a car just a few months ago. The crash happened on Northampton Street. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that call came...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
thegraftonnews.com

GRAFTON PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS

GRAFTON — The Grafton Public Library is located at 35 Grafton Common. For information, call (508) 839-4649 or email info@graftonlibrary.org. Confirm all programs online at www.graftonlibrary.org/events. Video Games: Friday, Dec. 9, 3-5 p.m. We’re bringing out the Wii or Wii U to play some Nintendo Classics on the big...
GRAFTON, MA
franklincountynow.com

Turners Falls Accident Sends Two To Hospital

(Montague, MA) Thursday morning at 8:20 a.m., Montague Police were called to an accident on Millers Falls Road. According to the Montague Police Department, there were two vehicles involved and both drivers, sole occupants in each vehicle, were transported to the hospital in unknown injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Montague Police Department. Turners Falls Fire Department also responded to the scene with two ambulances.
MONTAGUE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

International Holiday Market Happening Sunday in Downtown Worcester

WORCESTER - Holiday shoppers can cross some gifts off their list this weekend at a special pop-up market in downtown Worcester. K Sense Co., the Worcester Regional Food Hub and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District are co-hosting an International Christmas Market at the Glass Tower Market Place on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 12 PM to 4 PM.
WORCESTER, MA
thereminder.com

Couple opens antique shop in East Longmeadow with history in every item

EAST LONGMEADOW – In a small shop on North Main Street in East Longmeadow, an array of antique items are on display, waiting to share their stories. Claudette Stephenson and her husband, James Stephenson, are the owners of CJ’s Antiques, which opened its doors this fall. Small furniture, oil lamps, Depression-era glass, books and glassware are just some of the pieces that can be found at the shop.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Boston

Can you help these 18 horses rescued amid an animal cruelty investigation?

The horses are safe, but many of them have had to be strictly quarantined after arriving with respiratory illnesses. An animal cruelty investigation in western Massachusetts has resulted in the surrender of 18 horses to Nevins Farm in Methuen — the largest single surrender of horses in at least five years, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
METHUEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy