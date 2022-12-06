Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
One last glow-round for Leicester couple's outdoor Christmas display
LEICESTER — This year will mark the last families will have the chance to get lost in the sea of inflatable holiday displays and streams of Christmas lights at 25 Waite St., as the multidecade holiday tradition is coming to an end. Available to the public free of charge in the yard of Scott and Denise Weikel's house, it has proved, as they have gotten “up there in age,” to be difficult to set up and keep...
New Bedford Family Devastated By the Shocking Loss of Husband & Father [HOLIDAY WISH]
It's been an emotional week on Fun 107 for the eighth year of Holiday Wish, as Michael and Maddie and the United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families in need. For the final family of the week, we share the heartbreaking story of the DiGregorio family...
Gary Turcotte, killed in Chicopee hit and run, ‘would always lend a helping hand’
Gary Turcotte was the kind of guy who would always lend a helping hand, according to his obituary. The 62-year-old Chicopee man died on Nov. 30 after he was struck by vehicle near the 950 Block of Chicopee Street. The driver fled the scene shortly after the crash occurred.
16 American Bully dogs surrendered from Fitchburg home
The MSPCA is looking for people to adopt homeless dogs as the population has largely increased due to a large surrender from a Fitchburg home.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several people were injured in a two-car accident in Easthampton Friday evening, close to the same spot where a couple was hit and killed by a car just a few months ago. The crash happened on Northampton Street. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that call came...
thegraftonnews.com
GRAFTON PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS
GRAFTON — The Grafton Public Library is located at 35 Grafton Common. For information, call (508) 839-4649 or email info@graftonlibrary.org. Confirm all programs online at www.graftonlibrary.org/events. Video Games: Friday, Dec. 9, 3-5 p.m. We’re bringing out the Wii or Wii U to play some Nintendo Classics on the big...
ABC6.com
Warwick police looking to identify man accused of bringing dog with him when breaking into a bar
WARWICK R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department released photos of a man breaking into a bar with his dog today. According to Warwick police, the break-in occurred over the summer at 4:15AM, Aug. 30 at the at the Tri-City Elks tiki bar on West Shore Road. Surveillance footage...
Kittens found in abandoned couch adopted before the holidays
Two Southbridge kittens were rescued from an abandoned couch just days after they were born.
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Mass. Highway contractor found body of Thomas Frazier in Wilbraham
A Massachusetts Highway Contractor located the body of Thomas Frazier last Friday who was reported missing back in October.
WCVB
Foundation pays off full mortgage for fallen Mass. State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of the Brockton, Massachusetts home of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton, who was killed by a drunken driver nearly 12 years ago. Weddleton was struck and killed by a drunken driver on June 18, 2010, while...
spectrumnews1.com
Rutland man sleeping in tent on town common to raise money for homeless veterans
RUTLAND, Mass. - Along Main Street in Rutland this week, you'll notice a big green tent on the town’s common. It's Neil Viner's, and he's looking to send a message about what he describes as an epidemic of homeless veterans. "It hits home and people are taking note," Viner...
Millbury school bus driver fired after asking students to shop for him in middle of morning commute
MILLBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts school bus driver has been fired after dropping unattended students off at a convenience store to shop for him, according to Millbury Schools Superintendent. During Thursday morning’s commute, a bus driver for the Shaw Elementary School stopped at the Village Knoll convenience store and...
franklincountynow.com
Turners Falls Accident Sends Two To Hospital
(Montague, MA) Thursday morning at 8:20 a.m., Montague Police were called to an accident on Millers Falls Road. According to the Montague Police Department, there were two vehicles involved and both drivers, sole occupants in each vehicle, were transported to the hospital in unknown injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Montague Police Department. Turners Falls Fire Department also responded to the scene with two ambulances.
Plymouth man charged after allegedly attacking 68-year-old celebrating with family at Faneuil Hall
The alleged attacker that left a man with potential life-long neck injuries after attacking him during a family celebration at Faneuil Hall was held on $2,000 bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Robert Buckley, 43, is facing charges of assault and battery on a person over...
thisweekinworcester.com
International Holiday Market Happening Sunday in Downtown Worcester
WORCESTER - Holiday shoppers can cross some gifts off their list this weekend at a special pop-up market in downtown Worcester. K Sense Co., the Worcester Regional Food Hub and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District are co-hosting an International Christmas Market at the Glass Tower Market Place on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 12 PM to 4 PM.
thereminder.com
Couple opens antique shop in East Longmeadow with history in every item
EAST LONGMEADOW – In a small shop on North Main Street in East Longmeadow, an array of antique items are on display, waiting to share their stories. Claudette Stephenson and her husband, James Stephenson, are the owners of CJ’s Antiques, which opened its doors this fall. Small furniture, oil lamps, Depression-era glass, books and glassware are just some of the pieces that can be found at the shop.
Can you help these 18 horses rescued amid an animal cruelty investigation?
The horses are safe, but many of them have had to be strictly quarantined after arriving with respiratory illnesses. An animal cruelty investigation in western Massachusetts has resulted in the surrender of 18 horses to Nevins Farm in Methuen — the largest single surrender of horses in at least five years, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Framingham Police Sgt. Curtis Disarms Man With Gun & Saves 2 Lives
FRAMINGHAM – On Thanksgiving weekend, Framingham Police were dispatched to a CVS parking lot on Concord Street, for a man with a gun. When Police Officers arrived one of the officers described an individual in a vehicle “with a firearm in hand holding it to head.”. Close to...
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
