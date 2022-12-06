Read full article on original website
Vermont Democrats Prepare a Push for Paid Family Leave
Vermont Democrats will take another run at passing universal paid family leave in the coming legislative session, nearly three years after Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a proposal funded by a mandatory payroll tax. Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) invited family leave advocates to the Statehouse...
WCAX
Vermont’s lawmakers: State could get federal money if your internet speed is wrong on FCC map
A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend.
mynbc5.com
Southwestern Vermont Health Care merging with Dartmouth Health
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care is merging with the ever-growing Dartmouth Health network. The hospitals have had a partnership for over a decade, including services like their cancer center, some telemedicine and Dartmouth’s Health’s quality, safety and value division. The merger will also provide SVHC...
Officials urge Vermonters to challenge errors in FCC’s new broadband map
Inaccurate data could cause Vermont to miss out on millions of dollars in funding, state officials say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officials urge Vermonters to challenge errors in FCC’s new broadband map.
WCAX
What challenges filmmakers in Vermont face
Vermont non-profits struggle to hire employees according to a survey.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses
"This is not the way I wanted it to go at all,” the former staffer told VTDigger. “But I'm pretty disturbed by the fact that she's a champion for all these things and helping people but then she can't pay her campaign staff." Read the story on VTDigger here: Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses.
mynbc5.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
Government Technology
New Hampshire Gets a $65M Infusion of Federal Cash for Broadband
(TNS) — The town of Hancock lacks the sort of reliable high-speed Internet that has become so essential for work, entertainment, education and telehealth, says Mollie Miller, that community's Telecommunications Committee chair. She's hopeful the situation will improve under $65 million in federal funding for improving broadband infrastructure that...
A Sports Betting Proposal Heads to the Vermont Legislature
The governor supports it. A study committee recommends lawmakers legalize it. And all of Vermont's neighbors have already embraced it. Nevertheless, legal sports betting faces uncertain odds in the Green Mountains, as some Democratic lawmakers in the House remain skeptical that such a major expansion of state-permitted gambling is worth the risk.
WCAX
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
WCAX
Humane societies face post-pandemic dog glut
In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
From the Publisher: Series Finale
This week's cover story, "Green Mountain Estates," is the last in our yearlong "Locked Out" series exploring Vermont's housing crisis. In 12 long-form stories, Seven Days reporters have searched for answers to a pressing question that imperils the state's economy: Why is it so difficult to find a place to live here?
mynbc5.com
County in northern New York ranked with one of the state's highest poverty rates
NEW YORK — The state of New York released updated poverty ratings for each county, including some concerning numbers in the North Country. However, these ratings only scratch the surface of a much bigger problem. The statewide average for families considered impoverished rated 12.7%. Essex and Clinton Counties fell...
WCAX
Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will head back to the Statehouse in just under a month where they’ll look to continue efforts on long-standing priorities including child care and emission reductions. But with uncertain economic times ahead and federal pandemic cash drying up, figuring out how to pay for the all programs will be a challenge.
WCAX
Hoax calls report active shooter threats at schools across NH, nation
In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
Wakefield, New Hampshire Teacher Asks for Classroom Reassignment, Blames Students
I'd be surprised if this topic doesn't become so polarizing that not only will all of Wakefield be talking about it, but it'll spread throughout the state of New Hampshire and possibly throughout New England, too. Because it's one of those topics that, while you'll probably fall on one side...
$9M Vermont program will help weatherize drafty homes
The money will allow people to pay for weatherization projects in their utility bills.
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
NHPR
Big Guns: A machine gun range in Vermont shows what might be coming for Cape Cod
JERICHO, Vermont – “Sit up. Up and to the right. And push that trigger down all the way.”. On that command from Master Sgt. Jon Ruth, a Massachusetts Army National Guard specialist named Jasmine Meneide sent an ear-splitting burst of rounds from the barrel of a .50-caliber machine gun toward a target on a mile-long grassy plain.
