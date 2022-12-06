Read full article on original website
Pregnant Pedestrian Struck By Jeep In Central Jersey Crosswalk: Police
A pregnant woman was struck by a Jeep in Edison, authorities said. At 8:41 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, a 31-year-old woman from Edison was struck in the crosswalk at Route 514E and Sunrise Drive, police said. She was conscious and alert when transported to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. The driver,...
5 hurt as driver of stolen car rear-ends ambulance, cops say
Five people were injured Thursday in Newark when the driver of a stolen car rear-ended an ambulance transporting three people to an area hospital, authorities said. The 18-year-old driver of the BMW tried to flee but was arrested after crashing into the University Hospital ambulance shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of South 10th Street and 15th Avenue, Newark police said Thursday.
Delivery Van Slams Into Parked SUV In Fair Lawn
A delivery driver sustained cuts, bruises and what his daughter called "huge amounts of pain in different joints" after his van crashed into a parked, unoccupied SUV on a Fair Lawn street.The Ram cargo van rolled onto its side after hitting the Honda Pilot in the 600 block of 4th Street shortly aft…
Driver critically injured in crash in Richmondtown on Staten Island
The driver was impaled by a fence and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
5 hurt after stolen BMW from SI rear-ends ambulance in NJ
A stolen car from Staten Island rear-ended an ambulance hauling three passengers in Newark early Thursday, injuring five people.
Thieves steal Ferrari, Lamborghini from same Montclair, NJ home
MONTCLAIR — A homeowner woke up to find two luxury vehicles worth a combined $750,000 gone from his garage, according to several reports citing township police. The resident of a property on Club Way reported that a 2018 Ferrari Spider and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus were both missing from his garage and his front gate wrecked when he woke up on Monday.
Bear the dog rescued in New Jersey after swimming across Hudson River from Manhattan
The dog's owners said they just got him last week as a service dog for their son with special needs. They were scared they would never see him again.
Shocking video shows car slam into truck, flip on Staten Island; driver, 55, charged
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Months after neighbors in West Brighton spoke to the Advance/SILive.com about what they described as an unusual number of car crashes on their street — another one happened. Surveillance footage captured just after midnight Sunday on Bement Avenue, near Whitewood Avenue, shows a sedan...
This is the state’s plans for super-polluted cancer cluster site in Toms River, NJ
There is a new future in the works for the infamous and hazardous Ciba-Geigy Superfund Site in the township of Toms River. But there's still much to be worked out and residents will have an opportunity to speak their mind as well on the site plans. A settlement was reached...
NJ man, teen arrested after tackling woman in park, stealing purse, cellphone
A New Jersey man and teenage boy were arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman at park, authorities said.
Miracle Hudson River rescue: Pup saved after swimming from NYC to NJ
EDGEWATER — Move over Captain Sully. There is a new hero on the Hudson. Members of Edgewater Fire Company #1 rescued a six-month-old 50-pound service dog named Bear that swam across the Hudson River from Manhattan to New Jersey early Tuesday morning. The Leonberger Bernese mix was found under...
Help! Supplies needed for dogs, cats rescued from Brick, NJ house
The Ocean County Health Department has posted a list of specific supplies needed at the county animal shelters in support of the 180 dogs and cats removed from a Brick house on Saturday. The 135 dogs and 45 cats were removed from the "horrible and inhumane conditions" inside the home...
theobserver.com
Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo
A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
Paterson Detectives Slam Drug Dealers Serving Out-Of-Town Buyers Near City Transportation Hubs
Dealers slinging heroin and crack in Paterson had what clearly felt like a safe setup near the train station. Out-of-town buyers could walk a short stretch of Park Avenue -- a one-way street always thick with vehicles -- and cop their drugs before hopping a train back to wherever they came from.
Amazing History Sunday at the Oldest Tavern in America Right in Ocean County, New Jersey
According to Wikipedia Cedar Bridge Tavern is believed to be the oldest intact bar in the United States, built in 1740 making it nearly 300 years old. The Cedar Bridge Tavern is located right here in Ocean County in Barnegat Township. According to Wikipedia "According to a 1981 survey by...
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NJ, NY
PERTH AMBOY — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Elizabeth (NJ) Fire Department Orders Seven Custom Pierce Fire Apparatus
APPLETON, Wis. (December 5, 2022) – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced Elizabeth Fire Department in New Jersey has placed an order for seven custom Pierce fire apparatus, including two Arrow XT™ pumpers, a 100’ Heavy-Duty Rear Mount Aerial Ladder, two Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescues, a Non-Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue tactical response unit, and a Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue special operations vehicle. The new fire apparatus purchase was conducted through Pierce dealer, Fire and Safety Services, and is part of a fleet replacement initiative to both upgrade current vehicles and replace some out-of-service units to best equip the department’s seven firehouses with the management of increasing emergency call volume.
The Road Races on Rt 1/9 Between MetLife Stadium and Newark Airport
A popular street racing destination on routes 1 and 9 near Newark Airport.Photo byMorristown Minute. Yes...you read that correctly. Racing on the highways around Newark Airport has been going on for some time now, with no sign of stopping.
Ocean County investigates: NJ DPW worker mocked Jews in ‘sketch’
An Ocean County Department of Public Works employee who is also a former Lavallette fire chief and police officer put on a one-man comedy sketch that was critical of Jewish people and Lakewood. The county is now investigating the incident, which took place in 2018 but came to light recently...
Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor At Jersey Shore, In NY State
A 19-year-old man has been charged with repeatedly raping a minor at both the Jersey Shore and in New York State, authorities said. Jon Edward Pelcin of Monroe, NY, was arrested there on Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police. Pelcin committed the sexual...
