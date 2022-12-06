ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

5 hurt as driver of stolen car rear-ends ambulance, cops say

Five people were injured Thursday in Newark when the driver of a stolen car rear-ended an ambulance transporting three people to an area hospital, authorities said. The 18-year-old driver of the BMW tried to flee but was arrested after crashing into the University Hospital ambulance shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of South 10th Street and 15th Avenue, Newark police said Thursday.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Delivery Van Slams Into Parked SUV In Fair Lawn

A delivery driver sustained cuts, bruises and what his daughter called "huge amounts of pain in different joints" after his van crashed into a parked, unoccupied SUV on a Fair Lawn street.The Ram cargo van rolled onto its side after hitting the Honda Pilot in the 600 block of 4th Street shortly aft…
FAIR LAWN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Thieves steal Ferrari, Lamborghini from same Montclair, NJ home

MONTCLAIR — A homeowner woke up to find two luxury vehicles worth a combined $750,000 gone from his garage, according to several reports citing township police. The resident of a property on Club Way reported that a 2018 Ferrari Spider and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus were both missing from his garage and his front gate wrecked when he woke up on Monday.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo

A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
NUTLEY, NJ
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Elizabeth (NJ) Fire Department Orders Seven Custom Pierce Fire Apparatus

APPLETON, Wis. (December 5, 2022) – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced Elizabeth Fire Department in New Jersey has placed an order for seven custom Pierce fire apparatus, including two Arrow XT™ pumpers, a 100’ Heavy-Duty Rear Mount Aerial Ladder, two Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescues, a Non-Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue tactical response unit, and a Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue special operations vehicle. The new fire apparatus purchase was conducted through Pierce dealer, Fire and Safety Services, and is part of a fleet replacement initiative to both upgrade current vehicles and replace some out-of-service units to best equip the department’s seven firehouses with the management of increasing emergency call volume.
ELIZABETH, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy