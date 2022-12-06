Read full article on original website
Even a mild case of COVID could wreck your gut’s microbiome, new study finds
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients who came down with the virus have reported a wide range of symptoms beyond the respiratory issues you might expect, including GI ailments like diarrhea, nausea, stomach pains, and loss of appetite. Researchers at Rutgers University may have discovered why. Why would...
MedicalXpress
National study confirms breakthrough COVID cases are less severe than COVID in unvaccinated adults
Individuals who, despite having been vaccinated against COVID-19, develop the disease and are hospitalized are less likely to go to an intensive care unit (ICU), more likely to have a shorter hospital stay, and less likely to die in the hospital than individuals hospitalized for COVID who were never vaccinated, according to a national study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VISION Network.
scitechdaily.com
Improving Antibiotic Treatment: Scientists Test “Smart” Red Blood Cells
The “smart” red blood cells deliver antibiotics that target specific bacteria. A natural delivery system that uses red blood cells as a vehicle to transport powerful antibiotics throughout the body safely has been developed by physicists at McMaster University. This method allows for the targeting and killing of specific bacteria.
Healthline
Do Antibiotics Work for Blepharitis?
Antibiotics are one possible treatment for blepharitis. They can sometimes help keep the area free of bacteria or treat an underlying condition. Blepharitis causes your eyelids to become red and inflamed. You may experience irritation of the eye area and feel like something is stuck in your eye. Many people have flakes or crusts at the base of the eyelids that look like dandruff.
Covid pandemic restrictions could be behind rise in Strep A infections, health chief says
The coronavirus pandemic could be behind the unusually early outbreak of Strep A infections this year, a health expert has said. Seven children have died from the illness in recent weeks, six of them of primary school age. While the number of scarlet fever and invasive group A Strep (iGAS) infections confirmed to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are lower than during a typical annual peak, they are “much, much higher” than seen this early in the season for the past five years, the agency’s chief medical adviser said.As of Friday, there were 851 known cases of scarlet...
A listeria outbreak has swept across 6 states. Here are the symptoms to watch out for
The latest outbreak has been linked to deli meat and cheese.
What is Strep A infection?
More young children have died from Strep A infection, prompting fears of an outbreak in cases.– What is Strep A?Group A Streptococcus (Group A Strep or Strep A) bacteria can cause many different infections.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections caused by Strep A range from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.They include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– How are Strep A bacteria...
What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?
A six-year-old pupil has died after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey, while another is being treated in hopsital.The pupils caught the rare invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Bacteria called group A Streptococcus can cause scarlet fever - these bacteria are also the cause of strep throat. Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to...
Heart Inflammation From mRNA Vaccine: Probable Causes and Precautions
It’s rather uncomfortable to admit that vaccines have health risks, however safe they are in the vast majority. For influenza vaccines, febrile seizures (convulsions), Guillain–Barré syndrome (autoimmune nerve disorder), and anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) can happen. For Covid-19, anaphylaxis can occur frommanyvaccines, severe and fatal blood clots from AstraZeneca and J&J DNA vaccines, and mild-to-severe heart inflammation from Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
‘Shock’ after child, 6, dies in school Strep A outbreak as antibiotics handed out
A community has been left in “shock” after a six-year-old child died in a Strep A outbreak at a primary school.The pupil, who was in Year One at the Surrey school, has not yet been named. Both Ashford Church of England School and the local council expressed their sadness at the death. Another child developed the same illness - which comes from a bacterial infection - and was recovering, the school told parents in an email.Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukThe death of the pupil was confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South East’s health...
Millions of laundry, cleaning products recalled over possible bacterial contamination
The Laundress has issued a voluntary recall of its laundry and cleaning products due to possible bacterial contamination.
Doctors are overprescribing antibiotics during the tripledemic. The shortage could hurt those who truly need them
Some formulations of amoxicillin aren’t available this fall. It’s not the only tripledemic-related drug pharmacies are coming up short on.
McKnight's
CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon
The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick
The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
hcplive.com
Antibiotics to Treat Upper Respiratory Infections Increase Risk of C Difficile Infections
The results show female patients were more likely to be diagnosed with any adverse event. Increased antibiotic use to treat patients with acute upper respiratory infections puts patients at a risk of developing various adverse events, with an unknown benefit. A team, led by Harris Carmichael, MD, Division of Primary...
Strep A: Antibiotics could be given to children in ‘rare’ move after eighth child dies
Children at primary schools affected by the Strep A outbreak could be given antibiotics as a blanket prevention measure, in a move described as “rare” by health officials.Schools minister Nick Gibb said the issue was raised in the House of Lords on Monday and the use of antibiotics is an option, in response to the eighth death of a child from the infection. Updated guidance on scarlet fever outbreaks, which are caused by Strep A, published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in October sets out how antibiotics can be used as prophylaxis but a decision is taken with...
Frozen raspberries have been recalled in 9 states after FDA testing found hepatitis A
FDA testing found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall of 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
Bacteria behind certain bloodstream infections grew highly drug-resistant in 2020 - WHO
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - High levels of drug resistance in bacteria that often cause bloodstream infections in hospitals emerged in the first year of the pandemic, a World Health Organization report based on data from 87 countries in 2020 has found.
Can I get a swab test for Strep A? Online retailers selling out as infections rise across UK
Nine children have died from Strep A in recent weeks amid a rise in infections across the UK. While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, the bacteria can cause a potentially fatal illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.Group A streptococcus (GAS) is a common bacteria, carried in throats and on skin but it doesn’t always result in illness. However, GAS can lead to a number of infections, some mild and some more serious.The most serious come from invasive group A strep, known as iGAS. Health officials explain these infections are caused by the bacteria getting into...
