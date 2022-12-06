EastEnders spoilers follow. Tonight's (December 7) episode of EastEnders saw Zack Hudson decide to leave Walford after he discovered Whitney Dean's shock baby news. Preoccupied with his first shift at the restaurant, Zack ignored Whitney when she tried to talk. She later confided in Chelsea that she'd been unable to tell Zack about the baby, revealing her concerns that he's too much of a player to be a dad.

2 DAYS AGO