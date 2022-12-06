Read full article on original website
EastEnders boss explains Sonia Fowler focus in Dot Branning's death storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the decision for Sonia Fowler to play the central role in Dot Branning's death storyline. Sonia has taken centre stage in emotional scenes this month following the sad news that her beloved grandmother Dot had passed away in Ireland.
Line of Duty star explains tense interrogation scenes in A Spy Among Friends
Line of Duty favourite Anna Maxwell Martin is well-versed in interrogation scenes, so naturally, she has a few thoughts on those within A Spy Among Friends. The actress plays Lily Thomas opposite Guy Pearce's Kim Philby and Damian Lewis's Nicholas Elliott in the new ITVX espionage thriller, and while exclusively catching up with Digital Spy, we asked her to dive into some pivotal one-on-one sequences.
EastEnders producer addresses missing characters in Dot Branning's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the big returns – and notable absences – in Dot Branning's funeral episodes. Some familiar faces will head back to Walford next week as the local community gathers to pay its respects to Dot following her sad death.
Coronation Street reveals horror accident in killer Stephen storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid secretly hopes for another death this Christmas as Teddy Thompkins suffers a shocking accident. Stephen has spent the past few weeks desperately covering up several secrets – with his guilt over Teddy's son Leo top of the list. Back in...
Coronation Street airs Griff’s shocking move in alt-right storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Griff has pulled a vile move in his extremism storyline, continuing spreading racist misinformation in Weatherfield. In tonight's (December 8) double bill, Griff (Michael Condron) confronted councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) in the street over her proposal to help refugees. She stood in stunned...
Death in Paradise season 12 return date confirmed following Christmas special
Death In Paradise will return for its 12th series sooner than we had hoped, just after the festive special. Season 11 of the hit show aired earlier this year, and viewers watched as DS Florence Cassell (played by Joséphine Jobert) left the show. The cast of the beloved series...
Emmerdale reveals first look at Cain Dingle's flashback episode
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has offered fans their first glimpse of a special flashback episode that's due to air on Boxing Day. The ITV1 soap will be turning the clock back to the early '90s in order to explain the latest life-changing twist for the Dingle family. Show bosses have...
EastEnders' Dot Branning to get special ending theme in funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air a new version of the soap's ending theme next week as a tribute to June Brown's iconic character Dot Branning. A special episode next week will see Walford residents past and present gather to pay their respects to Dot following the sad news that she has died.
Emmerdale airs sad Arthur Thomas scenes after Noah run-in
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired sad scenes for Arthur Thomas after a run-in with Noah Dingle. The teen has been struggling with the realisation that long-time friend April has a crush on him since he doesn't feel the same way. Friday's episode saw Cathy apologise to April for trying...
First look at Succession and Locke & Key stars in Cat Person movie
Succession's Nicholas Braun and Locke & Key's Emilia Jones appear in a first look at new movie Cat Person. The psychological thriller is based on a viral New Yorker story from 2017, and follows a 20-year-old college student called Margot who strikes a friendship over text with a 34-year-old man called Robert.
EastEnders airs Zack update after exit scenes
EastEnders spoilers follow. Thursday's (December 8) EastEnders instalment started with a bang, with Whitney telling her housemates Finlay and Felix about her pregnancy, and confirming to them that Zack is the father. However, when the mother-to-be starts questioning why Zack is unreachable after the heated revelation, her flatmates opt to...
EastEnders cameos for June Brown's real-life children in Dot's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have revealed that three of June Brown's real-life children will play a role in Dot Branning's funeral episode next week. The BBC soap has prepared an emotional tribute to June's iconic character, which airs in a specially-extended edition on Monday (December 12). June passed away...
Emmerdale confirms when Chas Dingle will finally be caught out
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's executive producer Jane Hudson has confirmed that Chas Dingle's affair will finally be exposed this month. Chas' husband Paddy will be devastated as he finds out the truth about her relationship with Al Chapman, leading to a heartbreaking Christmas period for the once-solid couple. Earlier this...
Emmerdale's David eyes reunion with Victoria in Christmas story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's David Metcalfe has his sights set on a reunion with Victoria Barton in an upcoming Christmas story. The former couple split up because David submitted Victoria's name for the speeding fine he received, and naturally, Victoria wasn't too thrilled about it. But in some upcoming scenes,...
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy opens up over real-life emotions in Dot funeral story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has opened up about her real-life emotions in Dot Branning's funeral episode. The episode, which will air later this month, will pay tribute to the late June Brown following her death in April and bid farewell to her iconic character. Cassidy's character Sonia...
EastEnders' Zack Hudson flees from Walford after baby news
EastEnders spoilers follow. Tonight's (December 7) episode of EastEnders saw Zack Hudson decide to leave Walford after he discovered Whitney Dean's shock baby news. Preoccupied with his first shift at the restaurant, Zack ignored Whitney when she tried to talk. She later confided in Chelsea that she'd been unable to tell Zack about the baby, revealing her concerns that he's too much of a player to be a dad.
Hollyoaks airs death aftermath as Eric Foster faces suspicion
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has seen Eric Foster suspected for being responsible for the death of his sister Verity Hutchinson as the village comes to terms with the devastating news. While viewers know that Bobby Costello is actually behind Verity's death, tonight's (December 7) first-look episode saw Maxine suspect Eric...
Doctor Who star David Tennant admits he had concerns about "awkward" comeback
Doctor Who star David Tennant has admitted he was initially worried it would be "awkward" reprising his role as the titular Time Lord. In the episode marking Jodie Whittaker's final outing as the Doctor in October, a regeneration twist revealed Tennant as the not-so-new fourteenth Doctor – a role he'll continue to portray in next year's 60th anniversary specials before Ncuti Gatwa takes up the mantle.
Kate Winslet discusses if there will be another series of Mare of Easttown
Mare of Easttown season 2 isn't dead just yet, insists Kate Winslet. Released last year, HBO's seven-episode crime drama amassed quite a following thanks to the actress' bruised and dogged portrayal of DS Mare Sheehan, while Jean Smart (Hacks) and Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) gave their own strong performances.
Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid covers his tracks with two more lies
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Stephen Reid continued to pile lie upon lie in tonight's (December 7) episode. The latest instalments of the ITV soap started with Stephen and Elaine Jones enjoying each other's company at the café, with him trying to play down his arm being in a cast to everyone as just a little accident and nothing major (when in reality he crashed his moped and had to go to hospital).
