kitco.com

Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries

"We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly," McDermott said. The collapse of the...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Bybit to Cut 30% Staff Amid Crypto Winter

Crypto exchange Bybit will implement another round of job cuts, 30% of all staff, as it tries to refocus its operations amid a "deepening bear market," CEO Ben Zhou announced on Sunday in a Twitter post. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest fallout of crypto winter.
coingeek.com

Winter is coming for Bitcoin

House Stark in the book series A Song of Ice and Fire (ASOIAF), more popularly known as the Game of Thrones TV series constantly warns that “winter is coming.”. Throughout the books, those living outside of The North view this claim with skepticism as when the series begins, the current summer has lasted for nine years. House Stark’s words are not heeded until of course after winter eventually arrives.
TechCrunch

Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset

“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
cryptopotato.com

Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Businesses Following FTX Meltdown

Goldman Sachs sees some “really interesting opportunities” in the crypto industry following the FTX meltdown, McDermott said. The American multinational investment bank – Goldman Sachs – intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency organizations. Goldman’s head of digital assets...
BBC

Ethereum change cut cryptocurrency power demand

A change in the way the cryptocurrency Ethereum works may have cut its power consumption by country-sized amounts. The amount of electricity saved is similar to that used by Ireland or even Austria, work published in the data-science journal Patterns suggests. Bitcoin, the largest crypto, is thought to use more...

