Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
Bucs to face NFL's top defense against 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers (8-4) boast one of the best defenses in the NFL — allowing the fewest points and fewest yards, and are the best team at stopping the run.
NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Cutting Wide Receiver
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut wide receiver Jaelon Darden. Darden has been an excellent punt returner for the Bucs this season. He currently leads the NFL with 31 punt returns for 330 yards. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Do your thing Ryan Poles....
Tom Brady leads record-setting comeback as Buccaneers take down Saints
TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stormed back to take the lead with three seconds remaining and defeat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 on "Monday Night Football." The Bucs overcame the 16-3 deficit to score two touchdowns in the final 3:03 and swept the season series...
Tom Brady’s Latest Comeback Covers Up Clash With Coach Todd Bowles
Trailing by 13 well short of midfield and needing 10 yards on fourth down to pick up a fresh set of downs with about seven minutes left on the clock against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, Tom Brady was getting ready to go for it when Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles overruled him and pulled the Buccaneer offense off the field and sent out the punt team.
Buccaneers vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will go on the road to play the Brock Purdy-led 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). The Bucs have won three out of their past four games after defeating the Saints on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the 49ers have won five-straight games after defeating Miami last week without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot).
Mike Alstott steps down as Northside Christian head coach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.- The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer great most know as ‘The A-Train’ will no longer be leading a high school football program heading into 2023. Mike Alstott announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he was stepping down as Northside Christian’s head football coach. ...
49ers vs Bucs: Players to Watch in Important Match
This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the 49ers vs Bucs matchup, there will be a lot to look for. Although this game began as a match-up between Tom Brady and his former backup Jimmy Garoppolo, that is no longer the case. Last weekend against the Miami Dolphins. That game began with Garoppolo breaking his foot, missing what will most likely be the rest of the season. Now, San Francisco will be without their quarterback and going with the rookie, Brock Purdy. Here are three players to watch in the 49ers vs Bucs matchup.
Eagles activate Janarius Robinson, waive Andre Chachere
The Eagles confirmed a report that defensive end Robert Quinn would go on injured reserve Tuesday as part of announcement concerning a series of roster moves. One of those moves involved the return of another defensive end to the 53-man roster. The team activated Janarius Robinson from the injured reserve list.
Tyler Hudanick to serve as assistant coach for Alex Golesh at USF
Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh has been named head coach at South Florida. “This program will have an identity both offensively and defensively, and with special teams,” Golesh said of becoming USF’s head coach. “We will be the most aggressive team in the country, both on the field and on the recruiting trail.
Tom Brady gives Bucs some breathing room in tight NFC South
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady still has a knack for pulling off the improbable. The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s NFL-record 44th fourth-quarter comeback enabled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to avoid falling two games under .500 and create a little breathing room for themselves atop the NFC South. That could wind up being crucial with the Bucs (6-6) heading into a tough two-game stretch that has them traveling to NFC West-leading San Francisco this weekend before hosting defending AFC campion Cincinnati the following Sunday. Brady was on the verge of being held without a touchdown pass at home by the Saints for the third straight year when he threw for a pair of TDs in the final three minutes to beat New Orleans 17-16 on Monday night.
Was new USF football coach Alex Golesh trolling UCF?
TAMPA — If you’re still wondering how new USF football coach Alex Golesh will fit in with the Bulls, consider the three letters he seemingly went out of his way to avoid saying Monday. U-C-F. During Golesh’s 20-minute session with reporters, he was asked what he knew about...
