Tampa, FL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Cutting Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut wide receiver Jaelon Darden. Darden has been an excellent punt returner for the Bucs this season. He currently leads the NFL with 31 punt returns for 330 yards. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Do your thing Ryan Poles....
InsideHook

Tom Brady’s Latest Comeback Covers Up Clash With Coach Todd Bowles

Trailing by 13 well short of midfield and needing 10 yards on fourth down to pick up a fresh set of downs with about seven minutes left on the clock against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, Tom Brady was getting ready to go for it when Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles overruled him and pulled the Buccaneer offense off the field and sent out the punt team.
ng-sportingnews.com

Buccaneers vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will go on the road to play the Brock Purdy-led 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). The Bucs have won three out of their past four games after defeating the Saints on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the 49ers have won five-straight games after defeating Miami last week without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot).
Yardbarker

49ers vs Bucs: Players to Watch in Important Match

This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the 49ers vs Bucs matchup, there will be a lot to look for. Although this game began as a match-up between Tom Brady and his former backup Jimmy Garoppolo, that is no longer the case. Last weekend against the Miami Dolphins. That game began with Garoppolo breaking his foot, missing what will most likely be the rest of the season. Now, San Francisco will be without their quarterback and going with the rookie, Brock Purdy. Here are three players to watch in the 49ers vs Bucs matchup.
NBC Sports

Eagles activate Janarius Robinson, waive Andre Chachere

The Eagles confirmed a report that defensive end Robert Quinn would go on injured reserve Tuesday as part of announcement concerning a series of roster moves. One of those moves involved the return of another defensive end to the 53-man roster. The team activated Janarius Robinson from the injured reserve list.
The Associated Press

Tom Brady gives Bucs some breathing room in tight NFC South

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady still has a knack for pulling off the improbable. The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s NFL-record 44th fourth-quarter comeback enabled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to avoid falling two games under .500 and create a little breathing room for themselves atop the NFC South. That could wind up being crucial with the Bucs (6-6) heading into a tough two-game stretch that has them traveling to NFC West-leading San Francisco this weekend before hosting defending AFC campion Cincinnati the following Sunday. Brady was on the verge of being held without a touchdown pass at home by the Saints for the third straight year when he threw for a pair of TDs in the final three minutes to beat New Orleans 17-16 on Monday night.
