Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Morocco vs Portugal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Can red-hot Portugal find a way past Yassine Bounou and Morocco when the World Cup quarterfinals hit Qatar on Saturday?. Match 60 of the tournament will see Bounou riding high after stopping three of four penalties faced in the Round of 16 versus Spain, but Portugal won’t be thinking about going more than 90 minutes after scoring a half-dozen goals against Switzerland.
Brawl breaks out between Argentina, Netherlands at World Cup
The World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands boiled over into into a full-scale, benches clearing brawl on Friday. With Argentina leading, 2-1, in the 88th minute, Netherlands’ Nathan Ake was cut down by Leandro Paredes. After Paredes took out Ake near the sideline, he fired the ball out of bounds and into the Netherlands’ bench, which quickly emptied. Moments later, Paredes was blindsided by the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk. Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post Daily updated schedules, scores, news and moreSpain crashes out of World Cup in shocking upsetBenched Ronaldo watches replacement dominate for PortugalSoccer legend filmed in World Cup attackAll The Post’s World Cup gambling picks Previous 1 of 5 Next Players from both sides quickly entangled before order was eventually restored. Paredes was issued a yellow card for the tackle.
Brazil wants to keep dancing against Croatia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil wants to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when it faces Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The Brazilians have made it clear they will not back from their goal celebrations in Qatar despite criticism by some.
NBC Sports
Ivan Perisic's Son Consoles Tearful Neymar After Croatia Upsets Brazil
Losing at the World Cup is a heartbreaking moment for any player. For most, it could be their only chance to play on the sport’s biggest stage. For others, it may be their last game representing their country. Neymar felt that pain on Friday, when Brazil was eliminated in...
FOX Sports
Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, quarterfinals: Croatia vs. Brazil; Netherlands vs. Argentina
We’re down to just eight teams from the 32 that began play at the World Cup a couple weeks ago, and those who remain are truly the cream of the crop (and also Morocco). Nearly every quarterfinal is a must-see matchup. CROATIA vs. BRAZIL. Date / Time: Friday, December...
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
Sporting News
What time is Netherlands vs. Argentina in the USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
Argentina are targeting a fourth successive win and potential final-four clash with Brazil when they meet an in-form Netherlands side in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. After putting La Albiceleste ahead in their Round of 16 victory over Australia, captain Lionel Messi is one goal shy of Gabriel Batistuta's all-time record of 10 at the finals for the Copa America holders.
Qatar World Cup CEO under fire for "shameful" remarks about worker's death
The CEO of Qatar's World Cup is facing backlash for his response to news of a stadium worker's death earlier this week. FIFA reported that a worker had died Wednesday, thougb officials didn't reveal the person's name or details about the incident. But according to The Athletic, the male migrant worker, who was Filipino, died while trying to repair a light fixture at the training base for the Saudi Arabian team. Qatar is now investigating the incident, Agence France Presse reported.
NBC Sports
French players get life bans for fixing
LONDON — Two low-ranked French players were banned from the sport for life after being found guilty of match-fixing by a hearing officer. Jules Okala, a 25-year-old with a career-best ATP ranking of No. 338, and Mick Lescure, a 29-year-old with a top ranking of No. 487, “admitted multiple charges,” the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced.
NBC Sports
Brazilian Official Throws Cat in Press Conference, Fans Left in Shock
Qatar, we have a problem. A Brazilian media officer left many shocked after tossing a stray cat out of a FIFA World Cup press conference. Brazil forward Vinícius Jr. took to the podium on Wednesday to speak with the media ahead of his team’s World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia when a stray cat jumped onto the table and joined the interview.
US working with Qatar after sudden death of Grant Wahl, American journalist covering World Cup
The state department said it wants to make sure his family's wishes are fulfilled as quickly as possible.
Gareth Southgate urges England to ‘step up mentally’ to France challenge
England manager wants to see evidence of the maturity he feels his squad has gained since 2018 World Cup run
Yardbarker
(Video) Wout Weghorst pulls one back for the Netherlands vs Argentina
Despite trailing two-nill for the majority of Friday night’s World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, the Netherlands have set up a grandstand finale after pulling one back with just seven minutes of normal time to go. Lionel Messi has pulled all the strings during tonight’s epic showdown with the Paris...
Soccer-Timid end to Van Gaal’s turbulent career as Koeman waits in the wings
DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A downcast Louis van Gaal answered a handful of questions after the Netherlands' quarter-final defeat by Argentina, rose from the podium and exited left – a timid end to a turbulent career that came to a close at the World Cup in Qatar.
Soccer-Neymar says he is unsure if he will play again with Brazil
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Neymar said on Friday he was unsure if he would play again for the national team after their heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia on penalties.
Soccer-Croatia oust favourites Brazil 4-2 on penalties to reach semi-final
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo's first penalty and Marquinhos hit the post to give Croatia a 4-2 shootout win over Brazil on Friday after their World Cup quarter-final finished level at 1-1.
Sporting News
World Cup yellow card suspension warning list: Players who are one caution away from missing semifinals
Yellow cards are a common part of football matches, and you'll be hard pressed to find a game where a single one isn't handed out by the referee. Yellow cards can be given out for bad fouls, consistent fouling from one player, dissent or time wasting. They serve as a warning to the player to change their behaviour on the pitch, as if they don't they could receive a second yellow card that results in them being expelled for the rest of the game and the next match.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Could Morocco win for Africa?
In our series of letters from African journalists, Maher Mezahi looks at Africa's chances of winning the football World Cup, finally fulfilling Pele's prediction. The world's biggest party took place at Education City stadium in Doha on Tuesday night when Morocco upset Spain in the 2022 Fifa World Cup round of 16.
Supporters surge to Qatar as Morocco carry hopes of entire Arab world
Atlas Lions’ run reaches across borders, with fans eyeing stays beyond Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal. It was in mid-air on the final leg to Doha that Hassan realised exactly what lay in store. He was travelling from Paris, via Istanbul, with his friends Manal and Zouhair after hours of searching for a ticket to Morocco against Spain finally paid off. “I didn’t understand what I was seeing and hearing,” he says. “There were Egyptians, Jordanians, Iraqis, Yemenis – all of them had left their families and their jobs, just to come and support Morocco.”
Comments / 0