American youngsters are ditching alcohol for cannabis, according to a new study.Cannabis use among teens increased 245 per cent between 2000 and 2020, with the largest rise coming since 2017 as many states decriminalized the drug.Researchers also found that teen drinking also steadily declined over the same period.Researchers from Oregan Health and Science University found over 338,000 instances of use and misuse among children aged six to 18.Just over half were male (58.3 per cent) and more than 80 percent of all reported cases were in teens aged 13 to 18.More than 32 per cent of instances resulted in what...

3 DAYS AGO