Westminster, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year

Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

BCPS responds as teachers upset over issues with pay, health benefits

TOWSON, Md. — The numbers aren't adding up for current and retired teachers in one Maryland county. They say Baltimore County Public Schools needs to fix ongoing issues with paychecks and health benefits. Those teachers are taking their complaints to the school board. The Baltimore County Board of Education...
TOWSON, MD
macaronikid.com

❄️ Family Fun At The First Annual Glen Burnie Gingerbread Festival!

"Run, run, as fast as you can. You can't catch me, I'm the gingerbread man." You may not be able to catch the gingerbread, but you CAN catch all the fun at the Glen Burnie Gingerbread Festival December 9-11! Gingerbread Festival Activities. Gingerbread Contest, Kids Crafts, Scavenger Hunt, Holiday Shop,...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins To Be Sworn In Thursday

Jenkins becomes the only Sheriff in Frederick County to be elected for five terms. Frederick, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was elected to his fifth consecutive term in office. Jenkins made history by becoming the only Frederick County Sheriff to serve for five terms. The Frederick County Sheriff’s...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Advocates, abuse survivors call for Baltimore Archbishop William Lori's resignation

Survivors of Maryland clergy sex abuse accuse the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye to their pain. Now, they said time's up. The group of survivors claims the release of the state attorney general's investigation is essential for their healing. They shared their demands with the media, even going so far as to call for a change in leadership of the Catholic Church. Survivors pointed the finger at Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, saying he needs to go.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

New Pupusa Truck Now Open

The Pupusa Box food truck is now open at the Shell Gas Station located at 18040 Georgia Ave in Olney. In addition to pupusas, the truck also serves a variety of tacos, tortas, wings, nachos, and baleadas (photo of the menu board below). According to their website, “Our trailer is more than just a place to grab lunch. It is a place to try out new dishes typical to our native Central American countries.”
OLNEY, MD
Axios DC

This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf

A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at The Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of The Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest liveaboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in  October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at The Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Towerlight

Towson’s Speech Pathology Department requests reversal of university’s decision to dedicate of Van Bokkelen auditorium to Richard Vatz

Towson University speech-language pathology professors on Wednesday asked officials to walk back a decision to dedicate the Van Bokkelen Hall auditorium to Richard Vatz, a longtime professor who advised student groups that have espoused white nationalism and bigotry. Twenty faculty members in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology signed...
TOWSON, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore’s Afro-American Newspaper

(WEAA)—The AFRO was founded by John Henry Murphy Sr., in 1892. According to its website, The Afro-American has crusaded for racial equality and economic advancement for Black Americans for 130 years. Kevin MPECKABLE Peck, Vice President of Marketing & Technology joins Darius Stanton to discuss the significance of the...
BALTIMORE, MD

