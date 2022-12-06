Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
WTOP
Anne Arundel students to go back to school before Labor Day
School bells will ring before Labor Day in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, next year. The Board of Education voted to adopt a new school-year calendar that starts Aug. 28, 2023, and ends on June 13, 2024. The new calendar will have a three-day Thanksgiving break, a week for Easter, closings...
Baltimore County buys Lansdowne-area rec center
Baltimore County is spending $3.17 million to buy a 24,000-square-foot indoor rec facility in the Lansdowne area to use as a public recreation center.
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers getting $1,000 Christmas bonus in nine days
Employees at a school district in Maryland can expect some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Wbaltv.com
BCPS responds as teachers upset over issues with pay, health benefits
TOWSON, Md. — The numbers aren't adding up for current and retired teachers in one Maryland county. They say Baltimore County Public Schools needs to fix ongoing issues with paychecks and health benefits. Those teachers are taking their complaints to the school board. The Baltimore County Board of Education...
foxbaltimore.com
'We owe the next generation' | Baltimore pastor looks to city's past to improve future
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City has struggled, for decades, to find solutions to declining population, increasing crime, and generational poverty. One community leader believes the answer to a better future lies in the past. Reverend P.M. Smith was born in Baltimore in the 1940s and knows the city well.
macaronikid.com
❄️ Family Fun At The First Annual Glen Burnie Gingerbread Festival!
"Run, run, as fast as you can. You can't catch me, I'm the gingerbread man." You may not be able to catch the gingerbread, but you CAN catch all the fun at the Glen Burnie Gingerbread Festival December 9-11! Gingerbread Festival Activities. Gingerbread Contest, Kids Crafts, Scavenger Hunt, Holiday Shop,...
Where to see the best holiday lights in Howard County
With the holidays just a couple weeks away, Howard County has put together a map of homes and businesses spreading some cheer.
Welcome To The Neighborhood: Aldi Opens Fourth Location In Harford County
After a lengthy wait, Aldi has officially opened its fourth location in Harford County as the retail giant continues to expand its offerings in the region. The Constant Friendship Shopping Center in Abingdon welcomed the supermarket to the neighborhood with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Emmorton Road near Route 24 on Thursday, Dec. 8.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins To Be Sworn In Thursday
Jenkins becomes the only Sheriff in Frederick County to be elected for five terms. Frederick, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was elected to his fifth consecutive term in office. Jenkins made history by becoming the only Frederick County Sheriff to serve for five terms. The Frederick County Sheriff’s...
Wbaltv.com
Advocates, abuse survivors call for Baltimore Archbishop William Lori's resignation
Survivors of Maryland clergy sex abuse accuse the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye to their pain. Now, they said time's up. The group of survivors claims the release of the state attorney general's investigation is essential for their healing. They shared their demands with the media, even going so far as to call for a change in leadership of the Catholic Church. Survivors pointed the finger at Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, saying he needs to go.
Family of fallen Howard County firefighter has home mortgage paid off
The wife and five kids of Lieutenant Nathan Flynn will no longer have to worry about paying their home mortgage.
mocoshow.com
New Pupusa Truck Now Open
The Pupusa Box food truck is now open at the Shell Gas Station located at 18040 Georgia Ave in Olney. In addition to pupusas, the truck also serves a variety of tacos, tortas, wings, nachos, and baleadas (photo of the menu board below). According to their website, “Our trailer is more than just a place to grab lunch. It is a place to try out new dishes typical to our native Central American countries.”
baltimorefishbowl.com
In Baltimore, the anniversary of John Lennon’s death still brings gentle weeping
On the day of my wedding at the Loyola College chapel, I signed the guest register “John Lennon,” a bit of fiction that pleased the rock-and-roll make-believe in me. It was Saturday, December 6, 1980. Deborah and I were 22. The reception was at the Polish National Alliance...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore holiday tradition Miracle on 34th Street celebrated on national stage
The Miracle on 34th Street in Hampden attracts onlookers from around the world -- and on Wednesday, it'll be featured on a national stage. Organizers of the holiday tradition told 11 News they need your help filling the street when the "TODAY" show comes to town Wednesday morning.
This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf
A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at The Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of The Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest liveaboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at The Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
Towerlight
Towson’s Speech Pathology Department requests reversal of university’s decision to dedicate of Van Bokkelen auditorium to Richard Vatz
Towson University speech-language pathology professors on Wednesday asked officials to walk back a decision to dedicate the Van Bokkelen Hall auditorium to Richard Vatz, a longtime professor who advised student groups that have espoused white nationalism and bigotry. Twenty faculty members in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology signed...
weaa.org
Baltimore’s Afro-American Newspaper
(WEAA)—The AFRO was founded by John Henry Murphy Sr., in 1892. According to its website, The Afro-American has crusaded for racial equality and economic advancement for Black Americans for 130 years. Kevin MPECKABLE Peck, Vice President of Marketing & Technology joins Darius Stanton to discuss the significance of the...
Comments / 0