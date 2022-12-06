Survivors of Maryland clergy sex abuse accuse the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye to their pain. Now, they said time's up. The group of survivors claims the release of the state attorney general's investigation is essential for their healing. They shared their demands with the media, even going so far as to call for a change in leadership of the Catholic Church. Survivors pointed the finger at Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, saying he needs to go.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO