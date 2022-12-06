Sisterhood, Community And Connection: How The Black Girl Magic Summit Opens Doors For Women In The Workplace

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I first moved to Washington, DC, last January and walked past my closest independent bookstore (the lovely Lost City Books) I was often taunted by one specific title. Maddy Court’s “The Ex-Girlfriend of My Ex-Girlfriend is My Girlfriend” struck me every time I walked past. Yes, it’s a funny and clever dig at how insular queer communities can be, but in the context of my recent move, it resonated almost too deeply.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 DAYS AGO