Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville Bats unveil baby blue '502 Connect' jersey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats unveiled their newest home jersey Friday. The "502 Connect" jersey is baby blue to honor the the look and tradition of the early 1980s Redbirds. It will have navy font to tie in the modern day team. The team said the new jersey...
wdrb.com

Santa Christmas Caravan returns to Louisville neighborhoods this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Santa Christmas Caravan will return this weekend around several Louisville neighborhoods. The caravan will visit neighborhoods and make several stops this Saturday and Sunday. Children and families will have the chance o take pictures with Santa Claus. Organizers said families will need to bring and...
wdrb.com

Jim Beam releases 'Kentucky Hug' holiday pajamas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jim Beam is branching out from beverages to release its own pajamas meant to feel like a hug. The bourbon company is calling them the "Kentucky Hug" pajamas. The phrase "Kentucky Hug" is also a phrase used for the first sip of bourbon. The pajamas come...
LPGA

KENTUCKY’S LAUREN HARTLAGE DOMINATES ROUND FIVE OF Q-SERIES

Ally Lutter is the Communications Coordinator for the Epson Tour. She majored in Broadcast Journalism at Penn State University and has a sports journalism certificate. The final stretch of LPGA Q-Series is under way with an eventful start to round five. After a 90 minute fog delay, players finally teed off No. 1 of Highland Oaks Golf Course’s Highlands Course and No. 10 of the Marshwood Course at 9 a.m. CT. University of Louisville alum Lauren Hartlage remained at the top of the leaderboard after signing for her fifth straight round in the 60s. The Kentucky native leads the field at 17-under.
wdrb.com

Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
wdrb.com

Willett Distillery plans $93 million expansion in Springfield, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bourbon known for it's long-necked bottle will make a long-term investment in growth. Willett Distillery of Bardstown has plans for a $93 million expansion of warehouses and production facilities. The project will add 35 full-time jobs to the family-owned distillery. "Kentucky’s bourbon industry is...
LouisvilleReport

Louisville LB Benjamin Perry Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jeff Brohm's first recruiting win since taking over as the head coach of the Louisville football program is actually for a player already on his roster. After entering the transfer portal earlier this week, standout linebacker Benjamin Perry announced Saturday that he has withdrawn his name from the portal and will remain a Cardinal.
wdrb.com

Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
wdrb.com

From Fog To Showers

Most of us woke up to some very dense fog this morning with visibilities ranging 1/4 to 1/2 mile in some locations. As that continues to lift through the morning, we will be met with showers not too far behind it. A plume of moisture is on its way from...
wdrb.com

CRAWFORD | Volleyball, Brohm, Crum -- on a historic day for U of L, the spirit moves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a whirlwind kind of day, the kind of day that makes you wonder why you don’t just pick one thing and cover it well instead of trying to run all over town. Itinerary: get to an NCAA Tournament volleyball match, but dash out during the second set to a head football coach’s introductory news conference. Do some live TV from there and run off quickly to an event in the evening with former players honoring Louisville coach Denny Crum, as he watches via video feed.
wdrb.com

44 new firefighters join Louisville Fire and PRP Fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over 40 firefighters swore an oath to serve and protect the Louisville community. Louisville Fire and the Pleasure Ridge Park Protection District welcomed its latest graduating class during a ceremony on Thursday at Slugger Field. Eight will be headed to PRP and the remaining 36 will...
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus on the video is the storm system for next week and how the pattern will try to carve out more of a trough as we get into later next week. Could that lead to a wintry setup for the last 10 days of December?
