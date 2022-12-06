Read full article on original website
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine Guns
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio River
Visit the Magical Christmas City in Indiana
wdrb.com
Louisville Bats unveil baby blue '502 Connect' jersey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats unveiled their newest home jersey Friday. The "502 Connect" jersey is baby blue to honor the the look and tradition of the early 1980s Redbirds. It will have navy font to tie in the modern day team. The team said the new jersey...
wdrb.com
Santa Christmas Caravan returns to Louisville neighborhoods this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Santa Christmas Caravan will return this weekend around several Louisville neighborhoods. The caravan will visit neighborhoods and make several stops this Saturday and Sunday. Children and families will have the chance o take pictures with Santa Claus. Organizers said families will need to bring and...
wdrb.com
Louisville Gardens studio plan includes downtown entertainment industry 'campus'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Four soundstages for film, television and other projects spanning 40,000 square feet of production room. A theater, office and retail space, and a museum. On the outside, a restored façade and the return of two eagle statues towering over Muhammad Ali Boulevard. The shuttered...
wdrb.com
Jim Beam releases 'Kentucky Hug' holiday pajamas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jim Beam is branching out from beverages to release its own pajamas meant to feel like a hug. The bourbon company is calling them the "Kentucky Hug" pajamas. The phrase "Kentucky Hug" is also a phrase used for the first sip of bourbon. The pajamas come...
LPGA
KENTUCKY'S LAUREN HARTLAGE DOMINATES ROUND FIVE OF Q-SERIES
Ally Lutter is the Communications Coordinator for the Epson Tour. She majored in Broadcast Journalism at Penn State University and has a sports journalism certificate. The final stretch of LPGA Q-Series is under way with an eventful start to round five. After a 90 minute fog delay, players finally teed off No. 1 of Highland Oaks Golf Course's Highlands Course and No. 10 of the Marshwood Course at 9 a.m. CT. University of Louisville alum Lauren Hartlage remained at the top of the leaderboard after signing for her fifth straight round in the 60s. The Kentucky native leads the field at 17-under.
wdrb.com
Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
wdrb.com
Willett Distillery plans $93 million expansion in Springfield, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bourbon known for it's long-necked bottle will make a long-term investment in growth. Willett Distillery of Bardstown has plans for a $93 million expansion of warehouses and production facilities. The project will add 35 full-time jobs to the family-owned distillery. "Kentucky's bourbon industry is...
wdrb.com
Louisville HVAC company asking for community to nominate veterans for annual 'Gift of Heat'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maeser Plumbing, Heating and Cooling wants to provide heat for a local veteran this winter. The company is asking the community to submit nominations of veterans who are in need of heat for the winter season for its annual "Gift of Heat" to a local veteran.
Louisville LB Benjamin Perry Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jeff Brohm's first recruiting win since taking over as the head coach of the Louisville football program is actually for a player already on his roster. After entering the transfer portal earlier this week, standout linebacker Benjamin Perry announced Saturday that he has withdrawn his name from the portal and will remain a Cardinal.
insideevs.com
Ford Marks Significant Construction Progress At BlueOval SK Battery Park
Ford and SK On announced significant construction progress at BlueOval SK Battery Park in Kentucky, where the BlueOvalSK joint venture builds two large EV battery gigafactories. Each of the factories is expected to have an annual output of 43 GWh of batteries (total of 86 GWh/year), which represents an equivalent...
wdrb.com
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
wdrb.com
'Hole Lotta Love Donuts' in Elizabethtown closing after this weekend
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular sweet spot in Elizabethtown is closing down in just a few days. Hole Lotta Love Donuts announced on Facebook Friday morning that it will go out of business on Sunday, Dec. 11. The post mentions a tough financial reality, saying for several months sales...
wdrb.com
From Fog To Showers
Most of us woke up to some very dense fog this morning with visibilities ranging 1/4 to 1/2 mile in some locations. As that continues to lift through the morning, we will be met with showers not too far behind it. A plume of moisture is on its way from...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Volleyball, Brohm, Crum -- on a historic day for U of L, the spirit moves
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a whirlwind kind of day, the kind of day that makes you wonder why you don't just pick one thing and cover it well instead of trying to run all over town. Itinerary: get to an NCAA Tournament volleyball match, but dash out during the second set to a head football coach's introductory news conference. Do some live TV from there and run off quickly to an event in the evening with former players honoring Louisville coach Denny Crum, as he watches via video feed.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wdrb.com
Louisville Fire throws Christmas party for kids at Home of the Innocents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville firefighters filled the Home of the Innocents with holiday cheer Friday. Firefighters showed up at the home in full force, throwing the kids a Christmas party they look forward to all year. The party featured food, gifts and lots of dancing. Santa Claus even made...
wdrb.com
44 new firefighters join Louisville Fire and PRP Fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over 40 firefighters swore an oath to serve and protect the Louisville community. Louisville Fire and the Pleasure Ridge Park Protection District welcomed its latest graduating class during a ceremony on Thursday at Slugger Field. Eight will be headed to PRP and the remaining 36 will...
Louisville TE commit Jamari Johnson has a pair of official visits set
Inglewood (Calif.) tight end and Louisville commit Jamari Johnson has a couple of official visits set for the next two weeks. Johnson committed to Louisville back in April but is set to visit Pittsburgh this weekend and will check out Oregon next week. "I'm actually at Pitt right now," Johnson...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus on the video is the storm system for next week and how the pattern will try to carve out more of a trough as we get into later next week. Could that lead to a wintry setup for the last 10 days of December?
