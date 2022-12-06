Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4080 price cut in UK suggests GPU might get even cheaper soon
RTX 4080 is now £99 below MSRP in the UK, which is a good sign for everyone – hopefully. Don’t look now – well, actually do look, or you’ll have trouble reading the rest of this article – but the Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card has now dropped below its MSRP (recommended price) in the UK, and considerably below in one case.
TechRadar
Boost Infinite is finally here, and it offers unlimited data for just $25 per month
Boost Infinite – a new service from Dish Wireless – has been promising to shake up the US mobile network scene for a while, and it has now launched in beta form, so you can decide whether you want to sign up and see if it's the right plan for you.
TechRadar
Many SMBs still just aren't equipped to deal with cyberattacks
Most small and medium-sized businesses are ill-equipped to tackle the growing problem of cyberattacks, new research from DataSolutions Group has claimed. The IT distributor's recent “Cyber Concerns” report found that 89% of leaders are “increasingly” worried about ransomware and malware. There are different factors contributing to the growing fears, including the lack of quality staff, tools and services, as well as budget.
TechRadar
Nearly all businesses are adopting Zero Trust, but still aren't getting its full business potential
Most businesses are in the process of adopting Zero Trust, especially those with a distributed or hybrid workforce, but the majority are yet to fully realize the benefits offered by this relatively novel cybersecurity practice. Cloud security experts Zscaler surveyed more than 1,900 senior IT decision-makers at organizations that have...
Comments / 0