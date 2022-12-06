ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nvidia RTX 4080 price cut in UK suggests GPU might get even cheaper soon

RTX 4080 is now £99 below MSRP in the UK, which is a good sign for everyone – hopefully. Don’t look now – well, actually do look, or you’ll have trouble reading the rest of this article – but the Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card has now dropped below its MSRP (recommended price) in the UK, and considerably below in one case.
Many SMBs still just aren't equipped to deal with cyberattacks

Most small and medium-sized businesses are ill-equipped to tackle the growing problem of cyberattacks, new research from DataSolutions Group has claimed. The IT distributor's recent “Cyber Concerns” report found that 89% of leaders are “increasingly” worried about ransomware and malware. There are different factors contributing to the growing fears, including the lack of quality staff, tools and services, as well as budget.

