Read full article on original website
Related
Delish
Hilary Duff Is Strong From Head To Toe In A One-Piece Swimsuit On The Cover Of Australian 'Women's Health'
Disney World's 18-Month Long 50th Birthday Celebration Has The Most Iconic Foods. Disney World's 18-Month Long 50th Birthday Celebration Has The Most Iconic Foods. Hilary Duff is on the cover of Australian Women’s Health and she came to play. The 35-year-old singer-actress modeled a stunning one-piece bathing suit. Hilary...
16 Things To Watch That Are Perfect For When You've Got A Cold
So...apparently Guy Fieri is very popular when it comes to shows to watch while sick.
Kathy Hilton Finally Addressed Her "Rude" Behavior During Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Awards Speech
Kathy explained her...strange behavior during Mariska's otherwise powerful speech at the awards ceremony.
Delish
Miley Cyrus’ 'Emo' Hairstyle Is transporting Us Back To The Early 00s Era
Celebrities taking us back to the 00's with their hair and makeup looks Celebrities taking us back to the 00's with their hair and makeup looks. Former emo kids of the early 00s, it's our time (again) because Miley Cyrus has only gone and resurrected an iconic hairstyle of the era. Yep, the deep side-parted, half-face covering look is back. Say it with me, now: 'It's not a phase, mum!'.
15 Times Women Realized Love Isn't Always Enough To Make A Relationship Work
"When I realized that he didn't want the life I was working toward, and only said he did because he didn't want to break up."
Delish
Dolly Parton Just Joined TikTok And We're Already Obsessed With Her Baking Videos
TikTok may have a new queen of cooking content now that Dolly Parton has joined the social networking site. In just a matter of days, Parton's account already has nearly two dozen videos, and we're living for every single one of them. While the country singer's TikTok features a variety...
Delish
TikTok's New Wine-Opening Hack Seems Super Sketchy
There's nothing as heartbreaking as discovering that your corkscrew is missing right when you're about to cozy up to Netflix with a glass of merlot. Fortunately for wine lovers, the internet has introduced us to dozens of—sometimes highly questionable—wine-opening hacks. And just recently, a peculiar new wine-opening hack has gone viral on social media.
Delish
The Royal Family Is "Breathing a Sigh of Relief" Over Meghan and Harry's Netflix Docuseries
Soooo, turns out the royal family isn't sweating Meghan & Harry, as the hotly-anticipated docuseries didn't have quite as many bombshells as they expected (er, at least Volume I didn't). Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti spoke to Us Weekly about the royal reaction to the Sussexes' Netflix show, saying “I don’t...
Comments / 0