ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie

At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Subtly Breaks Her Silence Amid Kody Brown Split: ‘Just Me’

Flying solo! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown appeared to subtly confirm her and ex-husband Kody Brown’s split. Shortly after In Touch exclusively confirmed their separation on Friday, December 9, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Janelle’s Instagram bio was updated to say, “Just me,” accompanied by a smiling emoji. According to a few fans, her bio previously described her as a sister wife and focused on her family.
Newsweek

Woman Revealing Why She Shows Only Half Her Face on Work Calls Melts Hearts

A dog owner has melted hearts online after a clip of her revealing why she shows only half her face at work meetings from home went viral on social media. In a video shared on TikTok on Friday, under the username Relatablebonnie, the woman can be seen showing half her face on camera while nodding along to her colleagues, before moving the camera towards the other side of her face where her dog is headbutting her.
The Hollywood Gossip

Sumit Singh's Family Blasts Jenny Slatten: Get a Separation and GTFO!

On the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny’s family met Sumit’s. Previously, Jenny’s daughter and daughter-in-law had spoken to them on the Tell All. Now, they met up in person. Sumit’s mom was of course not there. Christina urged them to...
Upworthy

Bride Leaves Empty Seat For Late Son, Can't Stop Crying When She Sees Who's Seated There

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 13, 2019. It has since been updated. A bride named Becky was given the most wonderful surprise by her husband-to-be on the day of their wedding. As a mother, Becky had experienced her worst nightmare when she lost her son Triston at the tender age of 19. At the time, his heart, along with his other organs, was donated to patients in need. Though Becky was in great emotional distress, she soldiered on, and two years later, she had the opportunity to marry Kelly, the man of her dreams. At their wedding, he planned the sweetest surprise ever that left her in tears she simply could not control.
Mary Duncan

“My son won’t eat your old food,” mother-in-law trashes entire contents of fridge without permission

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My sister, Grace, recently got married to my new brother-in-law, Rich. It was a fabulous, over the top wedding that I don’t know how they were able to afford, but I am guessing some of the money came from Janice, Rich’s mom.
The Independent

American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’

The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’

Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy