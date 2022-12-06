NFL: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

Related
49ers legend likes San Francisco’s chances with ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ under center
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana believes the organization can still win a Super Bowl even with Brock Purdy under center. Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Brock Purdy's biggest fan shares special message after 49ers win over Dolphins: 'So proud of you!'
Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins after stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter.
49ers get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury
Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the injury will force the quarterback to miss the remainder of the season. That may not be the case, after all.
Marconews.com
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
49ers' quarterback situation could help Broncos' draft stock
The San Francisco 49ers have lost Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury, which means they must now turn to rookie Brock Purdy, who was the final pick (“Mr. Irrelevant”) in April’s NFL draft. In theory, the 49ers starting a third-string quarterback is bad news for the...
Four positive takeaways from the Miami Dolphins loss to the 49ers
The Miami Dolphins 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday was a sobering one for sure. Coming off five straight wins and scoring 30-plus points in the last four games, a double-digit loss to one of the NFL’s elite teams amplifies the inevitable questions surrounding Miami right now. Is Tua Tagovailoa an elite quarterback? Can the Miami offense perform against elite playoff teams? Is this team good enough to make a deep run in the postseason?
Kyle Shanahan gives update on Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers suffered another major loss when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken off the field Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with a broken foot. This is the second time this season that the 9ers lost a starting quarterback. Earlier this year, they lost Trey Lance to an injury as well. Garoppolo is now Read more... The post Kyle Shanahan gives update on Jimmy Garoppolo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Takeaways From The 49ers Dominant Win
Last Sunday the 49ers Dominant Win In a game against former offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. San Francisco had a tremendous defensive performance in their win against a potent Miami offense. Along with the defense is; San Francisco’s offensive game planning doing well, even with the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo for the season. The final takeaway from this game is that Kyle Shanahan is a great coach; even with injuries can gameplan well. Shanahan shows that even with Jimmy Garoppolo out can use new QB Brock Purdy; to his strengths this season. The 49ers show Sunday that they can win against the best teams in the season’s final four weeks.
Reports: Jason Garrett a finalist for Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching vacancy, The Athletic first reported followed by ESPN on Thursday. Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor is another finalist, per the reports. A decision is expected in the coming days. Garrett, 56, currently an analyst for NBC Sports' "Sunday Night Football" telecast, went 85-67 in 9 1/2 seasons as the Cowboys' head coach from 2010-19....
Syndication: The Record
New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on the field for warmups before the Giants face the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lvr
49ers overreactions: The season is over after Week 13 win vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers won their fifth straight game Sunday, defeating the Miami Dolphins 33-17. San Francisco once again ran the ball very well. Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason combined for 117 rushing yards on 25 carries. The defense showed up also, forcing the Dolphins into four turnovers. The 49ers...
Tom Brady heads home to Bay Area for rare road game vs. 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to Candlestick Park with his family watching Joe Montana, Steve Young and other greats from the San Francisco 49ers dynasty.Brady has had few chances to go back home in his 23-year career, so he relishes the opportunity on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers (6-6) take on the 49ers (8-4) in a matchup of first-place teams."That's where I fell in love with football," Brady said. "We'd sit up there in the nose-bleed (section). ... It was just a great time. There were so many great players, a...
