NFL: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

Dec 4, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Four positive takeaways from the Miami Dolphins loss to the 49ers

The Miami Dolphins 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday was a sobering one for sure. Coming off five straight wins and scoring 30-plus points in the last four games, a double-digit loss to one of the NFL’s elite teams amplifies the inevitable questions surrounding Miami right now. Is Tua Tagovailoa an elite quarterback? Can the Miami offense perform against elite playoff teams? Is this team good enough to make a deep run in the postseason?
Kyle Shanahan gives update on Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers suffered another major loss when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken off the field Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with a broken foot. This is the second time this season that the 9ers lost a starting quarterback. Earlier this year, they lost Trey Lance to an injury as well. Garoppolo is now Read more... The post Kyle Shanahan gives update on Jimmy Garoppolo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Takeaways From The 49ers Dominant Win

Last Sunday the 49ers Dominant Win In a game against former offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. San Francisco had a tremendous defensive performance in their win against a potent Miami offense. Along with the defense is; San Francisco’s offensive game planning doing well, even with the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo for the season. The final takeaway from this game is that Kyle Shanahan is a great coach; even with injuries can gameplan well. Shanahan shows that even with Jimmy Garoppolo out can use new QB Brock Purdy; to his strengths this season. The 49ers show Sunday that they can win against the best teams in the season’s final four weeks.
Reports: Jason Garrett a finalist for Stanford opening

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching vacancy, The Athletic first reported followed by ESPN on Thursday. Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor is another finalist, per the reports. A decision is expected in the coming days. Garrett, 56, currently an analyst for NBC Sports' "Sunday Night Football" telecast, went 85-67 in 9 1/2 seasons as the Cowboys' head coach from 2010-19....
New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on the field for warmups before the Giants face the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lvr
Tom Brady heads home to Bay Area for rare road game vs. 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to Candlestick Park with his family watching Joe Montana, Steve Young and other greats from the San Francisco 49ers dynasty.Brady has had few chances to go back home in his 23-year career, so he relishes the opportunity on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers (6-6) take on the 49ers (8-4) in a matchup of first-place teams."That's where I fell in love with football," Brady said. "We'd sit up there in the nose-bleed (section). ... It was just a great time. There were so many great players, a...
