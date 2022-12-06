ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach Prime already making waves at Colorado, Scott Satterfield is in at Cincinnati & Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced

WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SiY0y_0jZfZS6t00

Dan Wetzel, Si’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a pod filled with news and analysis regarding the fallout from Deion Sanders' hiring at Colorado, along with the monster wave of players entering the transfer portal this year.

Nobody has been making news quicker than Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado. The guys dissect the first speech he gave his team along with the new faces that he is bringing to the program.

College football has been impacted greatly by the opening of the transfer portal, especially at the quarterback position, so the show breaks down why this migration is happening & whether it will continue at this unforseen rate.

Later, Ross provides an update from Las Vegas including news about a possible media rights deal for the Pac-12 and in awards news, Max Duggan, CJ Stroud, Caleb Williams & Stetson Bennett have been nominated for this year’s Heisman Trophy. In news of the weird, costumes at holiday parties don’t seem to mix well in a Michigan town.

4:20 Coach Prime has dominated the news cycle

10:38 The impact of Deion Sanders’ first speech at Colorado

30:09 The transfer portal has seen a boom in quarterbacks entering

37:45 The Pac-12 is taking is looking to secure their next media rights deal

43:15 The Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced

48:06 Scott Satterfield will be the next head coach for the University of Cincinnati

52:33 Two men in got in a fight during an office holiday party

WOKV

