The University of Northern Colorado (UNC) has made drastic changes to their football program in the past 15 days. Ed McCaffrey was fired after three years and two played seasons as the team struggled with a 6-16 (4-12) record. Additionally, there was the “clip-board scandal” at Montana State with Max throwing a broken clip-board at fans, stories of Collins-Era players being washed/ forced out of the program, alleged scholarship discrepancies, and a general sense of fractured leadership from part of the roster. In an effort to “right the ship” Athletic Director Darren Dunn conducted a brief national coaching search with little communication to anyone outside of the University and a swift decision of Ed Lamb.

GREELEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO