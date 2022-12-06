On November 13th, 2022, four college students were stabbed and killed. The four students were Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves. The police believe the crime happened between 3 or 4am, but the police were not called to the scene until 12pm when they were found. The police believe that this crime was targeted, but the case is still unsolved and don’t know who the suspect is.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO