mynspr.org
Police officer incentives | Gray wolf comeback | Mild fire season
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Dec. 6. Chico City Council considers raising police officer signing bonuses. The Chico City Council today is set to decide whether to adopt an agreement raising signing bonuses for newly hired lateral police officers — meaning those with experience — from $10,000 to $40,000. The agreement between the city and the Chico Police Officers Association bargaining group notes the Police Department has experienced recruitment and retention issues for qualified officers.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico launches new internet program to help homeless
CHICO, Calif. - Tuesday was a big day at the Jesus Center in Chico, it helped launch the Lift Zones along with the city and Comcast. Comcast's Lift Zone program provides free internet access to help community members get online. There will be three Lift Zones in Chico. The locations include the Torres Community Shelter, the Jesus Center, and the Pallet Shelter.
actionnewsnow.com
Council members vote Chris Dobbs to be Orland mayor
ORLAND, Calif. - Council member Chris Dobbs was selected to be the mayor of Orland Tuesday night, according to the City of Orland. The city says members of the Orland City Council selected Dobbs to be the next mayor at their meeting Tuesday. Dobbs has severed as a council member...
WATCH: Teacher refuses to teach grammar, claiming it is part of white supremacy
A teacher in California who identifies as "cringey" is going viral after claiming she does not teach grammar usage and writing skills in an attempt to defeat white supremacy.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico’s first cannabis dispensary set to open in December
CHICO, Calif. - The first cannabis dispensary in Chico has set its opening date for next weekend. Sweet Flower says it will be opening its doors on Dec. 17 at 8 a.m. in Meriam Park. The location of the dispensary is 1998 Alcott Ave. The dispensary is offering a grab...
krcrtv.com
Chico fire department reponds to structure fire at Carl's JR.
CHICO, Calif. — According to the Chico Fire Department, early Wednesday afternoon, crews responded to at a structure fire at Carl's Jr on the Esplanade. No further details are available at this time. Check back for updates.
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless woman documents her life on TikTok
Chico, Calif.- The social media platform TikTok has a range of videos from dances and recipes, but one local woman is using it to document her experience of being homeless. Ashley Ann Threewit and her husband Kevin Leeson have been homeless in Chico for 4 months. Throughout her experience, Threewit has been documenting their journey on the popular media platform.
DMV discovers stolen Rolls-Royce in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A stolen 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost was found in Yuba City by Department of Motor Vehicles officials after the new owner attempted to register it, according to the California Highway Patrol, Yuba Sutter Office. CHP officers found that the public VIN was determined to be fake and the vehicle had been […]
actionnewsnow.com
Sutter County faces dispatcher shortage; Yuba County dispatchers help pick up the load
SUTTER COUNTY, California (KCRA) -- With only three of 13 dispatcher positions filled at the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, neighboring Yuba County dispatchers are temporarily taking service and business calls from midnight to 8 a.m. "The purpose of doing that was to allow us time to handle calls for service...
YUBA CITY – It is the first voice you hear on the other end if you have ever called 911.Area dispatchers say a shortage is plaguing the state as a local law enforcement agency implements a temporary solution. "To me, our dispatchers are kind of our unsung heroes. They're the first voice you hear when you call into the sheriff's department," said Sheriff Brandon Barnes of Sutter County. Now, it seems these unsung heroes are disappearing."Dispatchers in that profession have chronically been understaffed," said Susie Rivera, a dispatcher for the Folsom Police Department.She is also president-elect of the Northern California Chapter...
Backyard bear surprises woman in Yuba City neighborhood
YUBA CITY — A Yuba City woman has a warning for her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.Nancy Jimenez heard something substantial scurry up the tree Tuesday night, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter. They couldn't believe what they saw. A bear was hiding in their tree."I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like what is that?" Nancy's daughter Lexie said. "And then it started hissing at us, so I ran back inside like 'No, thank you.' ""Actually, I was...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County data breach, suspect at large
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Residents may have gotten a letter from the County Administration letting them know there's been a data breach. The letter says a hacker accessed people's names, birthdays, social security numbers, and more from the Tehama County social services department between November 2021 and Apr. 1, 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
North State Symphony to perform “Holiday Pops!” this weekend
PARADISE, Calif. - The North State Symphony will be performing its “Holiday Pops!” concert to help get people into the Christmas spirit. The symphony will play well-known songs from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Nutcracker” and “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”. This is...
abc10.com
California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
actionnewsnow.com
People with Verizon, AT&T are without cell service in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. 4 P.M. UPDATE - People who have Verizon and AT&T are without cell service in Gridley, according to the Gridley Police Department. The police department said it can answer its non-emergency line and all 911 calls. Police said this is due to a cell tower issue. They said...
actionnewsnow.com
CDC warns people to mask up again amid uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Health officials are now warning people to mask up again as a storm of respiratory illnesses and an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations strike the nation. That uptick also seen in local counties. Butte County is seeing COVID-19 cases increase over the past two months and double since...
actionnewsnow.com
8 arrested in Anderson during anti-theft operation
ANDERSON, Calif. - Eight people were arrested when the Anderson Police Department conducted a retail theft operation on Wednesday, according to police. Police said they teamed up with the Walmart Loss Prevention Agents to conduct an anti-theft operation within Walmart. Officers said they recovered more than $5,800 in stolen items.
kubaradio.com
Scam Alert from Yuba City Police Department
In a media release on Wednesday, the Yuba City Police Department is warning residents of a Publishers Clearing House Scam where victims are notified by mail that they have won a large cash prize but not to disclose the information with any third parties. Yuba City police report that they...
actionnewsnow.com
Probations officers find drugs, bear spray after contacting person on PRCS
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Officers arrested a person on Post Release Community Supervision after finding methamphetamine, fentanyl and bear spray last week. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted the person at a home in Red Bluff. They said the person had an outstanding warrant out and violated their supervision. Probation...
actionnewsnow.com
2 hospitalized, suspect on the loose after shooting in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people are in the hospital and a suspect is on the loose following a shooting near the Feather Falls Casino Sunday afternoon, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a shooting at about 1:40 p.m. in the...
