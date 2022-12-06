The apparent cost of allegedly faking an injury in the NFL: More than $500,000. The NFL slapped fines on the Saints’ organization, two coaches and defensive end Cameron Jordan, ESPN reported Saturday, after the league determined Jordan faked an injury Monday night. According to the report, the Saints were fined $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen was docked $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and Jordan $50,000 for an apparent attempt to delay the game in the fourth quarter during a loss to the Bucs. The Saints will be appealing the fines and “deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game,” the team...

