Hollyoaks star Ela-May Demircan addresses change in Leah's storylines
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Ela-May Demircan has opened up about the changes in her character Leah Barnes' storylines, as she grows into her rebellious teenage years. In an upcoming episode, Leah gets drunk at Charlie's house party and after a few too many passes out. Mason Chen-Williams, who is...
EastEnders' Dot Branning to get special ending theme in funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air a new version of the soap's ending theme next week as a tribute to June Brown's iconic character Dot Branning. A special episode next week will see Walford residents past and present gather to pay their respects to Dot following the sad news that she has died.
Hollyoaks cast Annabelle Davis as newcomer Lacey Lloyd
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has made a new casting announcement, with Annabelle Davis joining the Channel 4 soap as newcomer Lacey Lloyd. The actress, who has appeared in The Dumping Ground and Willow, will enter the village early next year, moving with her best friend Rayne (Jemma Donovan). The pair...
Emmerdale confirms when Chas Dingle will finally be caught out
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's executive producer Jane Hudson has confirmed that Chas Dingle's affair will finally be exposed this month. Chas' husband Paddy will be devastated as he finds out the truth about her relationship with Al Chapman, leading to a heartbreaking Christmas period for the once-solid couple. Earlier this...
EastEnders producer addresses missing characters in Dot Branning's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the big returns – and notable absences – in Dot Branning's funeral episodes. Some familiar faces will head back to Walford next week as the local community gathers to pay its respects to Dot following her sad death.
Chicago Fire boss explains decision to bring back controversial character in season 11 fall finale
Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 spoilers follow. Season 11 of Chicago Fire has ended with a bang this year, quite literally, as a grenade went off leaving Carver and Stella's lives in the balance. But before that, we saw the similarly explosive return of Emma, the disgraced paramedic played...
EastEnders airs Zack update after exit scenes
EastEnders spoilers follow. Thursday's (December 8) EastEnders instalment started with a bang, with Whitney telling her housemates Finlay and Felix about her pregnancy, and confirming to them that Zack is the father. However, when the mother-to-be starts questioning why Zack is unreachable after the heated revelation, her flatmates opt to...
Best Christmas TV for 2022 – What's on across Netflix, Disney Plus, the BBC and more
Christmas television season is upon us and, with so much available to watch across the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and beyond, we thought we'd give you a helping hand by compiling a guide to the very best TV to tune in for now we're reaching the end of 2022. (After just movies on TV this Christmas? We've got you covered.)
EastEnders cameos for June Brown's real-life children in Dot's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have revealed that three of June Brown's real-life children will play a role in Dot Branning's funeral episode next week. The BBC soap has prepared an emotional tribute to June's iconic character, which airs in a specially-extended edition on Monday (December 12). June passed away...
Great British Bake Off stars confirm return for New Year special
The Great British Bake Off's New Year's special lineup is now officially confirmed. Lottie Bedlow from the 2020 series and 2021 finalist Chigs Parmar will be joined by Manon Legrève and Antony Amourdoux from the 2018 series. Lottie was first to announce her participation via her Instagram Stories yesterday...
Letitia Wright opens up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of The Silent Twins
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright has opened up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of her new film The Silent Twins. Inspired by Marjorie Wallace's book of the same name, the film tells the true story of twins June (played by Wright) and Jennifer Gibbons (Tamara Lawrance), who later earned the moniker The Silent Twins due to their refusal to communicate with anyone but each other.
Coronation Street airs Griff’s shocking move in alt-right storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Griff has pulled a vile move in his extremism storyline, continuing spreading racist misinformation in Weatherfield. In tonight's (December 8) double bill, Griff (Michael Condron) confronted councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) in the street over her proposal to help refugees. She stood in stunned...
X-Men star Hugh Jackman's new show from Rick and Morty boss lands UK launch date
Koala Man, the new animation starring X-Men’s Hugh Jackman, has landed its UK release date. The Disney+ series, which is being produced by Rick and Morty showrunner Justin Roiland, will premiere on the streaming service on January 9. As well as Jackman, the stacked cast includes co-creator Michael Cusack,...
Emmerdale reveals first look at Cain Dingle's flashback episode
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has offered fans their first glimpse of a special flashback episode that's due to air on Boxing Day. The ITV1 soap will be turning the clock back to the early '90s in order to explain the latest life-changing twist for the Dingle family. Show bosses have...
Line of Duty star explains tense interrogation scenes in A Spy Among Friends
Line of Duty favourite Anna Maxwell Martin is well-versed in interrogation scenes, so naturally, she has a few thoughts on those within A Spy Among Friends. The actress plays Lily Thomas opposite Guy Pearce's Kim Philby and Damian Lewis's Nicholas Elliott in the new ITVX espionage thriller, and while exclusively catching up with Digital Spy, we asked her to dive into some pivotal one-on-one sequences.
Emmerdale airs sad Arthur Thomas scenes after Noah run-in
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired sad scenes for Arthur Thomas after a run-in with Noah Dingle. The teen has been struggling with the realisation that long-time friend April has a crush on him since he doesn't feel the same way. Friday's episode saw Cathy apologise to April for trying...
Yellowjackets season 2 confirms start date with new teaser
Yellowjackets season 1 spoilers follow. Yellowjackets fans, it's time to brush up on your theories as the Showtime series has finally revealed when we'll feast our eyes upon season 2. The survival mystery teen drama will return for a second round on March 24, 2023 in the US. A UK...
Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley feared bosses were trying to replace Cain Dingle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has admitted that he was nervous when he first heard about Cain Dingle's newest storyline. Show bosses have cast former Waterloo Road actor Will Ash as newcomer Caleb, who'll be revealed as Cain's long-lost brother in a big Christmas plot. The soap's hour-long...
Coronation Street reveals horror accident in killer Stephen storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid secretly hopes for another death this Christmas as Teddy Thompkins suffers a shocking accident. Stephen has spent the past few weeks desperately covering up several secrets – with his guilt over Teddy's son Leo top of the list. Back in...
Kate Winslet discusses if there will be another series of Mare of Easttown
Mare of Easttown season 2 isn't dead just yet, insists Kate Winslet. Released last year, HBO's seven-episode crime drama amassed quite a following thanks to the actress' bruised and dogged portrayal of DS Mare Sheehan, while Jean Smart (Hacks) and Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) gave their own strong performances.
