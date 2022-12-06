ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

House Republicans preparing to issue ‘criminal referrals’ in Hunter Biden probe

House Republicans preparing to launch a sprawling probe into the president’s involvement in his son Hunter’s business dealings say they are ready to throw the book at the Bidens — and are zeroing in on a shady China energy deal. “If evidence justifies it, then we will have criminal referrals,” Rep. James Comer told The Post during an exclusive interview at his Capitol Hill office this week. Comer, the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, said the panel is particularly focused on a “potentially criminal” 2017 deal between Hudson West III — an LLC Hunter Biden managed and invested in...
The Hill

Fauci on publicly disagreeing with Trump over COVID misinfo: ‘I couldn’t stand there and be complicit’

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace that he could not be “complicit” with former President Trump about the misinformation he spread while serving as commander-in-chief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  Fauci told Wallace in the interview that will air on…

