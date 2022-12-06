Read full article on original website
House Republicans preparing to issue ‘criminal referrals’ in Hunter Biden probe
House Republicans preparing to launch a sprawling probe into the president’s involvement in his son Hunter’s business dealings say they are ready to throw the book at the Bidens — and are zeroing in on a shady China energy deal. “If evidence justifies it, then we will have criminal referrals,” Rep. James Comer told The Post during an exclusive interview at his Capitol Hill office this week. Comer, the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, said the panel is particularly focused on a “potentially criminal” 2017 deal between Hudson West III — an LLC Hunter Biden managed and invested in...
DOJ officials call Biden's Griner, ’Merchant of Death’ swap ‘mistake,’ ‘madness’
The Washington Post reported on Department of Justice officials who believe the prisoner swap of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner was a "mistake."
Peru's president asks Cabinet to take anti-corruption pledge
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte, swore in her Cabinet Saturday just three days after becoming the country’s first female head of state, and asked each minister to pledge not to be corrupt while in office. The 16 ministers picked by Boluarte,...
Fauci on publicly disagreeing with Trump over COVID misinfo: ‘I couldn’t stand there and be complicit’
Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace that he could not be “complicit” with former President Trump about the misinformation he spread while serving as commander-in-chief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci told Wallace in the interview that will air on…
