NEWS – Best Solar storage comes from Trees!. Pellets made from trees and used as fuel, release stored energy efficiently when burned in a Harman Pellet Stove. “I stress trees, because the leaves and needles of trees are the most efficient solar collectors. Trees are the largest biomass on earth. Algae grows fast, but then they die – but trees put on weight each year. If you look at the landscapes on earth, see how much of them are forested. It dwarves everything else. The most important statistic is that plants convert more energy than humans consume – that’s purely by photosynthesis. Solar voltaics are so ridiculously expensive by comparison. They require huge installations. Putting solar panels over vast landscapes turns them into a dead zones, but putting forests over vast landscapes doesn’t. It means growing more trees and making more wood, but also for fuel.” – environmentalist Patrick Moore.

ONALASKA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO