Marian (Ginsterblum) Carrol
(KWNO)-Marian (Ginsterblum) Carroll, 88, died on December 2, 2022. The daughter of Tony and Amy (DeMuth) Ginsterblum, she was born June 30, 1934, in Prairie du Chien, WI. She married Walter Carroll on June 28, 1958. They lived in Freeport, IL, and Delavan, WI, before moving to Winona in 1977. The Carrolls lived on Prairie Island for 43 years until Walt’s death in 2020.
Annual Banquet Celebrating Education Brought Warmth to Cold November Night
(KWNO)-The American Legion and the Winona Education Association held their annual banquet to celebrate public education in Winona on November 29th, and not even the dreary weather could keep the warmth and love of the Winona community away. This year’s ceremony honored the 2022–2023 Winona Education Association Teacher of the...
Winona Man Arrested Yesterday for 5th Degree Possession
(KWNO)- Yesterday, December 8th, at 1:22 p.m. Officers responded to a call on the 350 Block of W 3rd street saying a man was slumped over in his vehicle. Upon arrival, the man, Jason Garfield, 42 of Winona, had gotten out of his vehicle and was recognized by the Officer due to an active felony warrant for the man in question.
Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through
(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
Winona Arts Center Creative Laureate Celebration
(KWNO)-A celebration of recognition for Sarah Johnson, Creative Laureate for the City of Winona, will take place on Saturday, December 17th, at the Winona Arts Center from 2 to 4 p.m. Johnson is concluding her three-year term as the first ever Creative Laureate for the City of Winona. For the...
High School Basketball Scoreboard
(KWMN)- Below are the results from last night’s (12/6) High School Basketball slate.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Winona Woman
(KWNO)-At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, Elizabeth Marie Berns, age 25, of Winona, was arrested for DWI after she was stopped on Sarnia and Wilson. Berns failed to stop at a red light at Sarnia and Huff while making a right turn and was pulled over by police. When...
Save $$ on Fuel Costs This Winter!
School Closings and Delays for 12/9
(KWNO)- Below are any school closing or delays that the KWNO Newsroom has information on, as of 7:00 a.m. on December 9th. This post will be updated throughout the day.
