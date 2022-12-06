ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Son of footy legend Nathan Buckley is seriously injured in high-speed karting accident leaving him with a 'lacerated kidney and liver' and snapped collarbone

The son of former AFL great Nathan Buckley has narrowly avoided death in a serious karting accident during a high-speed practice session. Jett Buckley - who is the spitting image of his dad during his peak powers with Collingwood - had been guiding his kart around an inner-Melbourne track when the brake line on his kart snapped.
RideApart

FIM Crowns Champions At 2022 Awards Ceremony In Rimini, Italy

Italy’s Palacongressi Rimini – IEG Expo hosted the 2022 FIM Awards Ceremony on December 3, 2022. With the riders swapping out their race leathers for tuxedos and ball gowns, the presenting quartet of James Toseland, Barbara Pedrotti, Amy Reynolds, and Matt Roberts kicked the festivities in full swing. Newly re-elected FIM President Jorge Viegas presided over the event, which honored the very best in world championship motorcycle racing.
RideApart

Ducati To Celebrate MotoGP And WSBK Championships With A Party For Fans

What are you doing on December 15, 2022? If you’ll be anywhere near Bologna, Italy, then you may be interested to learn about what Ducati has planned to celebrate its two separate world racing championship wins in 2022. The team from Bologna won both the MotoGP and World Superbike championships, and it’s in the mood to celebrate—can you blame it?
The Associated Press

Verstappen’s home Dutch GP extends F1 contract through 2025

LONDON (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen will have a home race until at least 2025 after the Dutch Grand Prix agreed to a two-year contract extension. The Dutch Grand Prix returned to the calendar in 2021 at the seaside Zandvoort circuit for the first time since 1985 and has attracted packed crowds to cheer Red Bull driver Verstappen, who has won both races.
RideApart

2023 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition Gets Factory Racing Upgrades

On December 6, 2022, Husqvarna rolled out the 2023 FC 450 Rockstar Edition. True to form, the newest iteration of this model brings some new racing components and revisions on board, from a grippier GUTS seat cover to the same FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer found on Husqvarna’s factory AMA supercross racing machines. Let’s take a look.
Boston 25 News WFXT

American team Knierim and Frazier eye Grand Prix Final gold

World champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier did nothing to harm their chances of becoming the first American pairs team to win the prestigious Grand Prix Final, turning in a brilliant short program Thursday in Turin, Italy. Knierim and Frazier trailed their biggest rivals, Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of...
RideApart

F1 Driver Daniel Ricciardo Plans To Ride Across The U.S. On A 110cc Bike

What would you love to do if you only had the time? If you’re seasoned Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, riding a 110cc motorcycle across the United States is definitely on the list. In late November, 2022, the Australian racer exited McLaren and returned back to Red Bull Racing as a third driver for the 2023 season.
RideApart

Ducati And Locman Release A New Collection Of Classy Timepieces

For a lot of us, motorcycles aren’t simply a pastime or a means to get around; they’re a lifestyle. As such, we like surrounding ourselves with products that remind us of our two-wheeled obsession even when we’re not aboard our beloved steeds. Now, the simphood for motorcycles varies depending on the brand. With diehard brand loyalists willing to defend their manufacturer of choice to the death.

