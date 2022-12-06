Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Son of footy legend Nathan Buckley is seriously injured in high-speed karting accident leaving him with a 'lacerated kidney and liver' and snapped collarbone
The son of former AFL great Nathan Buckley has narrowly avoided death in a serious karting accident during a high-speed practice session. Jett Buckley - who is the spitting image of his dad during his peak powers with Collingwood - had been guiding his kart around an inner-Melbourne track when the brake line on his kart snapped.
RideApart
FIM Crowns Champions At 2022 Awards Ceremony In Rimini, Italy
Italy’s Palacongressi Rimini – IEG Expo hosted the 2022 FIM Awards Ceremony on December 3, 2022. With the riders swapping out their race leathers for tuxedos and ball gowns, the presenting quartet of James Toseland, Barbara Pedrotti, Amy Reynolds, and Matt Roberts kicked the festivities in full swing. Newly re-elected FIM President Jorge Viegas presided over the event, which honored the very best in world championship motorcycle racing.
RideApart
Ducati To Celebrate MotoGP And WSBK Championships With A Party For Fans
What are you doing on December 15, 2022? If you’ll be anywhere near Bologna, Italy, then you may be interested to learn about what Ducati has planned to celebrate its two separate world racing championship wins in 2022. The team from Bologna won both the MotoGP and World Superbike championships, and it’s in the mood to celebrate—can you blame it?
Verstappen’s home Dutch GP extends F1 contract through 2025
LONDON (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen will have a home race until at least 2025 after the Dutch Grand Prix agreed to a two-year contract extension. The Dutch Grand Prix returned to the calendar in 2021 at the seaside Zandvoort circuit for the first time since 1985 and has attracted packed crowds to cheer Red Bull driver Verstappen, who has won both races.
RideApart
2023 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition Gets Factory Racing Upgrades
On December 6, 2022, Husqvarna rolled out the 2023 FC 450 Rockstar Edition. True to form, the newest iteration of this model brings some new racing components and revisions on board, from a grippier GUTS seat cover to the same FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer found on Husqvarna’s factory AMA supercross racing machines. Let’s take a look.
American team Knierim and Frazier eye Grand Prix Final gold
World champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier did nothing to harm their chances of becoming the first American pairs team to win the prestigious Grand Prix Final, turning in a brilliant short program Thursday in Turin, Italy. Knierim and Frazier trailed their biggest rivals, Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of...
Indycar champion Will Power injured in karting crash (Video)
Watch the Will Power karting crash video from the Go Pro Motorpex. Will Power recently claimed the 2022 Indycar Series championship. That’s is second series title after previously claiming the trophy in 2014. Watch the Will Power karting crash video below. We are now months into the Indycar off-season....
Dutch Grand Prix to remain on F1 schedule through ’25
Formula 1 announced that the Dutch Grand Prix will remain on the schedule through at least 2025. F1 returned to
Eden Hazard retires from international football aged 31 after Belgium flop at World Cup with group stage exit
EDEN HAZARD has retired from international football aged 31. The Real Madrid star earned 126 caps for his country, scoring 33 goals. He produced sensational performances in a Belgium shirt, particularly at the 2018 World Cup, but was unable to recapture the magic this time around in Qatar. Taking to...
RideApart
F1 Driver Daniel Ricciardo Plans To Ride Across The U.S. On A 110cc Bike
What would you love to do if you only had the time? If you’re seasoned Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, riding a 110cc motorcycle across the United States is definitely on the list. In late November, 2022, the Australian racer exited McLaren and returned back to Red Bull Racing as a third driver for the 2023 season.
RideApart
Ducati And Locman Release A New Collection Of Classy Timepieces
For a lot of us, motorcycles aren’t simply a pastime or a means to get around; they’re a lifestyle. As such, we like surrounding ourselves with products that remind us of our two-wheeled obsession even when we’re not aboard our beloved steeds. Now, the simphood for motorcycles varies depending on the brand. With diehard brand loyalists willing to defend their manufacturer of choice to the death.
