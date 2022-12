LIBERTY — Around 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Liberty as she arrived at work in the 100 block of Blue Jay Drive. “A dark SUV with three occupants pulled up to her. A male then produced a handgun and took her vehicle from her. Luckily the woman was not injured,” states a Liberty police social media about the incident.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO