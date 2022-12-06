Local tarot reader featured in new business book

What does a tarot reader have in common with an accountant, an insurance agent, a marketing guru and an owner of a restaurant?

Not really anything, at first glance, but Owatonna-based Jessica Jascha can now be found in the same book as all these professions and more. it’s a book showcasing today’s young entrepreneurs and highlighting the experience and wisdom they bring to the business community.

“I wasn’t sure how I would fit in with everyone else being interviewed; my experience is a little different with the type of work I do versus a traditional startup or business,” Jascha said. “I’m more of an alternative practice rather than a brick and mortar type of business.”

Jascha is one of 22 Minnesota-based entrepreneurs being featured in The New Entrepreneurs: Advice, Wisdom and Insights From Today’s Young Business Owners, a new book authored by Rochester journalist Renee Berg. While Berg interviewed young entrepreneurs throughout the state — mostly in Rochester but reaching as far as Duluth — she said Jascha is certainly the most unique entrepreneur found in her book, but that her story is just as compelling as the others.

“She’s really interesting and interesting to feature and write about,” Berg said, adding how Jascha displayed the same “grit” while chasing her entrepreneurial dreams as every other individual featured in the book. “You have to be really resilient to be a successful entrepreneur, and Jessica said toward the end of her interview how she had to get a 9-to-5 job to support her business, but she never gave up on that dream. That is one thing I noticed throughout this experience of writing the book — never giving up on your dreams is really important.”

Ironically, it was Berg’s own “failed” business that led her down the path to writing her book and meeting Jascha, though it’s hard to consider her business venture a complete failure.

“Five years ago, I tried starting my own business and it didn’t work out,” she said, describing her entrepreneurial mentorship business where she looked to connect veteran business owners with new up and coming entrepreneurs. “The silver lining was I met all these fascinating entrepreneurs, and as I started interviewing them to generate material for my business I decided to use it to build a book.”

After interviewing a handful of entrepreneurs she had met through her own startup, Berg said she would end each interview by asking the subjects who else they thought she should be talking to. That was how she was pointed in the direction of Jascha and her business, Owl in the Oak Tarot. And while she may not be the first person one thinks of when the word “entrepreneur” comes to mind, Jascha said she has had plenty of conversations with individuals interested in embarking on their own “non-traditional” business path.

“When I’m working with people, I am helping them do what is best for them and what is in alignment for them — that really is the goal,” Jascha said.

Jascha first started reading tarot when she was 9 years old, admitting it has been a lifelong interest and passion of hers. When she got older, she realized it was something she could be offering outside of her immediate circle.

“A lot of people are interested in receiving guidance in that way, and I saw that there was an interest and a need for it,” she said, though it was never and still is not about getting rich through her readings. “It wasn’t weird to take money for doing this, because I view everything as an energy exchange. There have been times I have helped somebody who didn’t have money to pay me, so they brought me lunch or something homemade.”

“From my point of view, if there is not an adequate energy exchange it will create imbalance in life,” she continued. “Money is just another form of energy exchange.”

In addition to her tarot reading, which she formally made into a business in 2017, in March of this year Jascha included her herbalist services into her business. Always having had an interest in plant medicine and believing there is a “gap with healthcare,” Jascha said her services as an herbalist ties in nicely with her tarot reading because it all boils down to the same goal: supporting a person’s wellness and helping them be educated on caring for themself.

“I like the combination I have of science and intuition,” Jascha said of her two main services. “Science is important to be responsible with our health, but there is also so much science doesn’t even know.”