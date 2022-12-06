Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Warwick woman collects over 500 toys in memory of her son
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. “He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They said...
Sprinkler malfunction displaces 30 families from shelter; fundraising underway
The Amos House Family Shelter, which occupies a portion of the former Memorial Hospital campus in Pawtucket, sustained heavy water damage, forcing the power to be cut and the families to be moved to hotels.
nrinow.news
‘Madwoman’ brings her food truck, edible concoctions to new home base on Great Road
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A chef who has trained in five-star restaurants across the state has gone rogue, with plans to roll her new kitchen on wheels into a space on Great Road, which will serve as her weekday home. Methods of a Madwoman, a food truck owned and operated...
rinewstoday.com
The spirit was with them – in Warwick with Mayor Picozzi, Parks & Recs – John Cardullo
Sunday night was a joyous night for the hundreds of Warwick residents and others who frequent the Warwick public pool and parks and recreation services. Beverly Wiley addressed the crowd; welcoming them all. This took place in front of Thayer Arena. A circle of food trucks formed a perimeter around the front of the venue, while in the center was an ice carver honing his craft.
Police: Man broke into Warwick tiki bar with dog
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, alongside a dog, broke into and stole from a Warwick bar over the summer.
Valley Breeze
Green on Main to be relaxing indoor park, complete with vendors
PAWTUCKET – Businesswoman Leslie Moore is continuing her all-out push to rejuvenate Main Street with perhaps her most creative venture yet. The Green on Main, located in the Artéé Fabrics & Home building at 230 Main St. that Moore added to her downtown portfolio this fall, is intended to resemble a downtown park, complete with tables for eating or playing board games such as chess, and comfortable hanging chairs.
Turnto10.com
Secret Santa surprises customers, employees at South Attleboro farm
SOUTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WJAR) — Some employees and customers at Level Acres farm in South Attleboro were surprised by 'Secret Santa' this past weekend. On Sunday, 63-year-old Bonnie Kavanagh and 24-year-old Sara Laliberte had both been working at the farm that prides itself on holiday décor. They sell...
Valley Breeze
Keysers' Oak Hill property earns its plaque
PAWTUCKET – It was April 2010 when The Breeze first reported on the city’s most famous former tree limb, and the fallout from the way work was commissioned to remove it from the 200-year-old oak tree in front of 1 Sayles Ave. David Keyser would later win a...
newbedfordguide.com
The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone
Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
ABC6.com
Missing North Kingstown man found; being treated
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police say a missing man was found by an East Greenwich resident just after 6:30 Thursday morning. Police said he was being treated by emergency personnel. There was no immediate update on his condition. 86-year-old Russell Greene went missing on Essex Road just before...
Turnto10.com
Fire forces 35 people from apartments in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Red Cross is assisting 35 people, 15 adults and 20 children, after a fire at an apartment building in Woonsocket on Thursday. Firefighters were called to a complex on Rockridge Drive at about 3:15 p.m. They found heavy fire coming from the second story...
Valley Breeze
Fuji Sushi wins license, will open in former Woonsocket Pizza Hut
WOONSOCKET – Fuji Sushi Asian Cuisine, described as high-class fusion food restaurant with quality Japanese and fusion food, is planned to debut at the long-vacant former Pizza Hut at 1730 Diamond Hill Road, making a dent in the problem of empty commercial spaces on the stretch. Representatives for Fuji...
Turnto10.com
Cranston teacher presented Golden Apple for helping students forget their worries
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It is obvious that the students support our choice for this week's Golden Apple, in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union. The recipient is fifth-grade teacher Lena Frattone, from Arlington Elementary School in Cranston. There's a soothing ambience...
Turnto10.com
Owner of furniture store lost in fire says business was hitting peak sales
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture in Lincoln lost almost everything in a fire last week. Michael Gordon’s life changed last Thursday night as his business on Lonsdale Avenue burned for hours. “My wife screamed at me at 11:30 at night ‘Wake up,...
Warren teacher assistant saves choking student
Bonnie Dion has worked at Hugh Cole Elementary School for nearly 10 years and is now being hailed a hero.
ABC6.com
Providence police identify victim in downtown stabbing, search for 3 suspects
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police on Thursday identified the victim in the downtown stabbing and are searching for three suspects. The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Weybosset and Pine streets. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found 35-year-old Brandon...
Turnto10.com
Woman dies in Route 495 crash in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — A woman was killed in a crash on Route 495 south in Bellingham, Massachusetts on Thursday night. Massachusetts State Police were called at about 6 p.m. for reports of a car that went off road and rolled onto its side near exit 46. First responders...
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Satisfy your sweet tooth at Sweet Deliveries Bakery
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — For people with a sweet tooth who don't want to break the bank, a bakery in North Providence may be the answer. Head to Sweet Deliveries Bakery on Mineral Spring Avenue. The owner, Lisa Bazzle, worked in the dental field for more than 30...
Turnto10.com
Lifesaving program revived in New Bedford following several house fires
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — In the last two weeks, dozens of New Bedford residents have found themselves homeless after massive fires ripped through several multi-family homes. The easing of pandemic restrictions means fire officials can relaunch a lifesaving program. "It's been quite a few years since we've had...
35 displaced after Woonsocket complex fire
An investigation is underway into a fire that displaced 35 people in Woonsocket Thursday.
