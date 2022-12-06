ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Turnto10.com

Warwick woman collects over 500 toys in memory of her son

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. “He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They said...
WARWICK, RI
rinewstoday.com

The spirit was with them – in Warwick with Mayor Picozzi, Parks & Recs – John Cardullo

Sunday night was a joyous night for the hundreds of Warwick residents and others who frequent the Warwick public pool and parks and recreation services. Beverly Wiley addressed the crowd; welcoming them all. This took place in front of Thayer Arena. A circle of food trucks formed a perimeter around the front of the venue, while in the center was an ice carver honing his craft.
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

Green on Main to be relaxing indoor park, complete with vendors

PAWTUCKET – Businesswoman Leslie Moore is continuing her all-out push to rejuvenate Main Street with perhaps her most creative venture yet. The Green on Main, located in the Artéé Fabrics & Home building at 230 Main St. that Moore added to her downtown portfolio this fall, is intended to resemble a downtown park, complete with tables for eating or playing board games such as chess, and comfortable hanging chairs.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Secret Santa surprises customers, employees at South Attleboro farm

SOUTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WJAR) — Some employees and customers at Level Acres farm in South Attleboro were surprised by 'Secret Santa' this past weekend. On Sunday, 63-year-old Bonnie Kavanagh and 24-year-old Sara Laliberte had both been working at the farm that prides itself on holiday décor. They sell...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Valley Breeze

Keysers' Oak Hill property earns its plaque

PAWTUCKET – It was April 2010 when The Breeze first reported on the city’s most famous former tree limb, and the fallout from the way work was commissioned to remove it from the 200-year-old oak tree in front of 1 Sayles Ave. David Keyser would later win a...
PAWTUCKET, RI
newbedfordguide.com

The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone

Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Missing North Kingstown man found; being treated

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police say a missing man was found by an East Greenwich resident just after 6:30 Thursday morning. Police said he was being treated by emergency personnel. There was no immediate update on his condition. 86-year-old Russell Greene went missing on Essex Road just before...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire forces 35 people from apartments in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Red Cross is assisting 35 people, 15 adults and 20 children, after a fire at an apartment building in Woonsocket on Thursday. Firefighters were called to a complex on Rockridge Drive at about 3:15 p.m. They found heavy fire coming from the second story...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Fuji Sushi wins license, will open in former Woonsocket Pizza Hut

WOONSOCKET – Fuji Sushi Asian Cuisine, described as high-class fusion food restaurant with quality Japanese and fusion food, is planned to debut at the long-vacant former Pizza Hut at 1730 Diamond Hill Road, making a dent in the problem of empty commercial spaces on the stretch. Representatives for Fuji...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman dies in Route 495 crash in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — A woman was killed in a crash on Route 495 south in Bellingham, Massachusetts on Thursday night. Massachusetts State Police were called at about 6 p.m. for reports of a car that went off road and rolled onto its side near exit 46. First responders...
BELLINGHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Lifesaving program revived in New Bedford following several house fires

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — In the last two weeks, dozens of New Bedford residents have found themselves homeless after massive fires ripped through several multi-family homes. The easing of pandemic restrictions means fire officials can relaunch a lifesaving program. "It's been quite a few years since we've had...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

