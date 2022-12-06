ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
RadarOnline

'She Was Desperate': King Charles III Pressured His Dying Mother Into Naming Camilla The Next Queen

Heartless King Charles III pressured his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth, into publicly naming his despised mistress-wife, Camilla, the next queen, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ruthless royal twisted the screws on his frail mom by refusing to pay her favorite son Prince Andrew's teen accuser a reported $13 million unless she agreed to let Camilla rule by his side as queen — and announce it to the world."It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to keep conniving Camilla happy — and Charles seized it," said a source. Andrew, 62, was embroiled in a devastating New York civil court case with Virginia Giuffre,...
NEW YORK STATE
The List

Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
People

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set the Record Straight on What Really Happened on Engagement Night

There's more to the story of how Prince Harry popped the question to Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are revisiting the night he proposed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the full story of the night they got engaged their new docuseries Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix. "I wanted to do it earlier, because I had to ask permission from my grandmother," Harry, 38, began in a sit-down interview beside his wife of four years. "I couldn't do it outside of the U.K." "I did pop a bottle of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy