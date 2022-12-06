Read full article on original website
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Phone Arena
Google announces several new Android features including an eagerly-awaited widget
Google published a new blog post today mentioning several new features that will be making their way to the Android operating system. For example, did you know that you can create a collage using the Google Photos app? Simply open the app, long-press on two to six pictures, tap the "Add to" tab at the bottom of the screen and then tap collage.
9to5Mac
How to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad
As far as technology has advanced, there are still times when you might need to send or receive a fax. Whether it’s a rare or regular occurrence, fortunately, you can handle your fax needs with an app. Read on for three ways to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad, including two free options as well as solutions for businesses with strict privacy requirements.
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
Phone Arena
New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas
Home Internet has been without a doubt T-Mobile's fastest-growing service over the last 12 months or so, both from a territorial availability standpoint and as far as subscriber numbers are concerned, but the "Un-carrier" is certainly not resting on its laurels, instead constantly looking for new ways to further close the gap to broadband industry behemoths like Comcast and Charter.
Phishing scammers impersonate WhatsApp by buying a top ad spot on Google
The ad has since been taken down, and although it was pretty convincing the scam did have a couple of glaring oversights.
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
Facebook Messenger Just Got An Update — Instead Of Emoji, Use Avatar For Quick Reactions
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook Messenger now allows users to interact with friends and family through in-action avatars. What Happened: On Friday, social media consultant Matt Navarra took to Twitter to share a few screenshots of a new Messenger feature that enables users to set quick reactions in chats to an avatar instead of an emoji.
makeuseof.com
How to Send Yourself a Message on WhatsApp
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. WhatsApp users have the ability to message themselves thanks to an update to the app's features. Whether taking notes, forwarding yourself a message, or sending yourself a link, there are a variety of useful ways to take advantage of the feature.
thenewscrypto.com
Telegram Introduces Privacy Feature Through Blockchain-based Numbers
Telegram will allow its users to conceal their phone numbers from everyone. After acquiring a number, users may use it to get a verification code through text messages. Telegram, a popular messaging app, has released an upgrade that allows users to register using blockchain-based anonymous numbers rather than mobile phone numbers. To the delight of privacy-conscious users, Telegram will allow its users to conceal their phone numbers from everyone, rather than only those they haven’t registered to the service.
Android Headlines
You can now start using Telegram without a SIM card
Telegram app has received a new update, and some new features along with it. The main addition to this Telegram has something to do with your SIM card, as it’s no longer necessary. You can now sign up for a Telegram account without a SIM card. Needless to say,...
Phone Arena
Google starts rolling out the first Pixel Watch OTA update: here's what it brings
Google has been doing a good job at slowly but surely smoothening its pebble-like wearable, the Pixel Watch, into a more well-rounded smartwatch. The latest Google Feature Drop update brought a few improvements like the Sunrise/Sunset Tile from the Weather app, Fitbit’s Sleep Profile (with Fitbit Premium), the ability to pin contacts from your Favorites in the Contacts app, and more.
Google’s Password Manager is now easier to access on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google offers a built-in Password Manager in Chrome and Android that automatically saves and syncs all your login details across all your devices. It makes logging into various apps and services as simple as tapping on the login box and verifying your identity.
Phone Arena
Update to Google Camera app gives Pixel 7 Pro users new settings for Macro Focus
One new feature found on the Pixel 7 Pro is Macro Focus. Move your camera close enough to the subject of a photo that you're going to take, and the ultra-wide camera turns on Macro Focus. With the latter enabled, you can take extreme close-ups of flowers, insects, grains of rice, and more. But how can you prevent your Pixel 7 Pro's ultra-wide camera from automatically enabling Macro Focus when that is the last thing in the world you want?
Android Authority
How to make photos private on Facebook
Facebook naturally encourages sharing. After all, that’s the whole point of a social network. But there will be times when you will want photos to remain private from people you don’t know that well or do not know at all. This could be your boss, a potential employer who will be interviewing you, or even just random strangers and trolls on the internet. Here’s how to change the privacy settings to make photos private on Facebook. We’ll also cover how to change the privacy settings for Facebook albums.
Phone Arena
The refreshingly compact Asus ZenFone 9 is officially getting Android 13 before Christmas
While Samsung was already done delivering stable Android 13 goodies to several different high-end smartphone lineups from 2022, 2021, and2020, Asus barely made its rollout plans public last month, somewhat vaguely promising to kick off its first over-the-air update to the latest OS version from December. Well, December is obviously...
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at an outrageously good price with store credit on top
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is amongst the handful of phones that can be both a handset and a tablet, and right now, it's $300 off. Plus, you receive an instant credit of $150. On top of that, you also have the option of trading in an old phone for further savings.
Phone Arena
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
With nearly three weeks still to go (as we write this), you obviously have plenty of time left to consider and even reconsider your options for Christmas gifts for the entire family and, well, actually buy everything. Of course, that can all change a lot faster than you think, and...
Phone Arena
Samsung brings Android 13 One UI 5 to one of its cheapest 5G phones
Samsung has been doing a great job providing its customers with Android 13 updates. If you own a Galaxy phone eligible for One UI 5, sooner or later you’re going to receive the update. Today, it’s one of the cheapest Samsung 5G phones that it’s getting the Android 13 treatment, the Galaxy A42 5G.
