Experts say U.S. has a record decline in life expectancy, new report identifies six major reasons

By Natasha Brown
 3 days ago

Life expectancy in U.S. has plunged in recent years 01:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The U.S. is experiencing a record decline in how long people live. Life expectancy was reported to be 76.1 years in 2021, according to the CDC.

The decline of 2.7 years was the largest since WWI.

"Life expectancy has fallen down to where it was in the Clinton administration, erasing 25 years of progress," Dr. Joshua Sharfstein , Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said.

A new report from the Bloomberg American Health Initiative identifies six major reasons. COVID-19 is the leading cause followed by overdoses, gun-related homicide and suicide, teen suicide, motor vehicle fatalities and heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

"The obvious reason is COVID, which has come onto the scene, a brand new infectious disease and killed more than a million Americans. But it's not just COVID it's also overdoses which are now at over 100,000 deaths a year. Gun-related suicide and homicide, which killed over 45,000 people a year," Sharfstein said.

The report also identifies heat and other weather-related events as a looming threat to life expectancy over the next decade and beyond. Researchers say life expectancy can be improved by making sure COVID-19 vaccines and treatments are up to date and by making treatment for opioid addiction more accessible.

"Part of what we can do to improve the future of our country is to improve the health of the people who live here. And so the idea is that by following the evidence, it is possible not to be stuck here. This is not inevitable. This is something that is totally within our power to reverse," Sharfstein said.

Experts say the time to become healthier as a nation is now, so we can help save more lives. Other recommendations to improve life expectancy include policies to remove guns from someone who is a threat to themselves or others.

The report also suggests school programs to prevent teen suicide.

Comments / 41

JZ1776USA
3d ago

The 6 REAL reasons - 1. Medical industry is monetized to the point of profits over people. 2. FDA is ran by the same people who own or run the food and pharmaceutical companies where profit is more important than people/health. 3. Over processed water with additives that are toxic such as fluorine and chlorine 4. Overuse of vaccinations for profit preying on people's fear. 5. Gender dysphoria being treated as a natural thing rather than a mental disease reducing the care for people who need it, leading to suicide and higher drug use. 6. Politics - Media scare tactics and demonization of police and reduced penalties for criminals and violent offenders

Reply
16
Lisa V. Hall
3d ago

That's why it voting matters! Your legislators determine who gets services! Otherwise YOUR STATE & LOCAL GOVT!

Reply
7
N.J. Baird
3d ago

I like how they glanced over cardiovascular disease which is head and shoulders above the rest in terms of mortality rate. But yes, Covid vaccines and gun control. Got it.

Reply(2)
4
