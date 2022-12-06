ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Dallas Weekly

School Shootings & How to Cope

School shootings have risen yearly since 2010 and hit an all-time high in 2021. There were just under 250 school shootings across the US that year. Texas is second in the US behind California regarding school shootings. Since 1970 California has had 157 school shootings where at least one person...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Uvalde mayor speaks about lawsuit filed against the district attorney

UVALDE – The mayor of Uvalde is sitting down with KSAT 12 News for the first time since a lawsuit was filed by the city against the county district attorney. The lawsuit is surrounding the release of records for an independent investigation of the Uvalde Police Department. ”The DPS...
UVALDE, TX
iheart.com

Border Patrol Encounters Hundreds Illegally Crossing Border Together

Border Patrol agents in South Texas are reporting an encounter with a group of more than 700-illegal immigrants on Thursday. They stopped the large group near a private ranch in the border town of Eagle Pass. Most of the illegals were single men from Central and South America, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. Agents also found a dozen unaccompanied children who were along for the ride.
EAGLE PASS, TX
KSAT 12

9 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde police have identified nine suspects who were involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. At last check, an 18-year-old was injured but expected to recover, and a 16-year-old was critically injured in the shooting on Sept. 8. Both were being treated at a San Antonio hospital.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Castroville man sentenced to prison for two-day crime spree that included shooting and robbery, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s two-day crime spree in San Antonio resulted in a 151-month prison sentence, according to federal authorities. Christopher Gonzales, 25, of Castroville, was sentenced on Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

