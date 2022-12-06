Read full article on original website
Matthew McConaughey says, "we want Uvalde lives to matter"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
City of Uvalde Suing Over School Shooting RecordsLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Mother of Uvalde Shooting Victim Suing Police, ISD and GunmakerLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
School Shootings & How to Cope
School shootings have risen yearly since 2010 and hit an all-time high in 2021. There were just under 250 school shootings across the US that year. Texas is second in the US behind California regarding school shootings. Since 1970 California has had 157 school shootings where at least one person...
Uvalde school shooting among top Google searches in 2022
Here's what people wanted to know about Uvalde.
Lizzo honors slain Uvalde teacher Eva Mireles at People's Choice Awards
Lizzo brought Eva's sister on stage in an emotional moment.
KSAT 12
Uvalde mayor speaks about lawsuit filed against the district attorney
UVALDE – The mayor of Uvalde is sitting down with KSAT 12 News for the first time since a lawsuit was filed by the city against the county district attorney. The lawsuit is surrounding the release of records for an independent investigation of the Uvalde Police Department. ”The DPS...
fox38corpuschristi.com
REPORT: Uvalde sheriff chose to go to different crime scene as tragedy unfolded at school
UVALDE, Texas - Audio obtained by CNN shows Texas's top law enforcement agency knew children were trapped in Robb Elementary more than 30 minutes before anyone shot the gunman and rescued them. According to a CNN report, Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco chose to go to a different crime scene...
Percy is a gentle giant who loves everyone... even cats! | Forgotten Friends
KERR COUNTY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Percy is a just over one-year-old Staffordshire Terrier and Pit mix...
iheart.com
Border Patrol Encounters Hundreds Illegally Crossing Border Together
Border Patrol agents in South Texas are reporting an encounter with a group of more than 700-illegal immigrants on Thursday. They stopped the large group near a private ranch in the border town of Eagle Pass. Most of the illegals were single men from Central and South America, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. Agents also found a dozen unaccompanied children who were along for the ride.
KSAT 12
9 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police
UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde police have identified nine suspects who were involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. At last check, an 18-year-old was injured but expected to recover, and a 16-year-old was critically injured in the shooting on Sept. 8. Both were being treated at a San Antonio hospital.
San Antonio-area family's dog 'viciously shot' with crossbow arrow
He narrowly survived.
KSAT 12
Castroville man sentenced to prison for two-day crime spree that included shooting and robbery, feds say
SAN ANTONIO – A man’s two-day crime spree in San Antonio resulted in a 151-month prison sentence, according to federal authorities. Christopher Gonzales, 25, of Castroville, was sentenced on Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
