KU Sports
Kansas women's hoops should be the next in line for a surge in KU fan support
The 2022 calendar year has been a good one for supporters of the University of Kansas’ athletic teams, and Jayhawk fans have proven that they’re capable of big things. It’s time for those big things to start including the crowds at Allen Fieldhouse for Kansas women’s basketball games.
kuathletics.com
⚾️ Perfect Game Ranks Kansas’ JUCO Recruiting Class No. 1 in the Nation
"The No. 1 ranking is a great accomplishment and shows the outstanding efforts of our entire staff. Jon Coyne is an incredibly gifted recruiter and did an amazing job coordinating all aspects of the class. The University of Kansas is an incredible institution, and we have quickly seen the desire that recruits have to be a Jayhawk. We are going to continue recruiting the best people and student-athletes to build our program into a group that competes at the highest level."
KU Sports
Gameday Breakdown: Dajuan Harris Jr. and No. 6 Kansas prepare for a hostile environment at Mizzou
Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris Jr., grew up with black and gold staring him in the face around just about every corner. A native of Columbia, Missouri, Harris was educated early on how most of the people in his hometown felt about the school for which he one day would wind up playing.
KU Sports
Statement made: KU women crush No. 12 Arizona, 77-50, to move to 8-0
The unranked Kansas women’s basketball team traveled to Tucson, Arizona on Thursday night to take on No. 12 Arizona in the Jayhawks’ toughest test of the season to date. Kansas proved to be up for the challenge with a dominant 77-50 win over the previously unbeaten Wildcats. KU...
KU Sports
Free State lineman Calvin Clements chooses Kansas after de-committing from Baylor
Five months after committing to Baylor and one day after de-committing, Free State High offensive lineman Calvin Clements announced his plans to play football at the University of Kansas. Clements, the top-ranked offensive tackle in the state of Kansas in the 2023 class — and No. 8 among all prospects...
Emergency podcast: How KU flipped Calvin Clements and what it means
Calvin Clements is a Jayhawk. The Lawrence native announced his commitment to KU on Wednesday evening, making him KU's highest rated commit in the 2023 class. Kevin Flaherty is here to break down Clements' commitment to KU and what it means for the program. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
kuathletics.com
🥎 Kansas Announces 2023 Schedule
All dates and times are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season. “I am very excited about our 2023 schedule,” head coach Jennifer McFalls said. “I am a firm believer in playing a tough schedule right from the beginning to prepare us for our Big 12 Conference opponents. This team has worked extremely hard this fall to prepare for the 2023 season. We will face some different teams than in the past, and we are ready for the challenge. I encourage our fans to come out and support the Jayhawks this season, this will be fun group to watch. Rock Chalk!”
Kansas City Comets owner buys youth soccer complex in Northland
Brian Budzinski, co-owner of the Kansas City Comets, has acquired the management company for the Western Missouri Soccer League.
Drummer for rock band Tool scheduled to be in a Kansas City courtroom next week
Danny Carey, the drummer for Tool, is scheduled to be in a Kansas City court Dec. 15, after he was ticketed for assault at KCI Airport in 2021.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kcur.org
Kansas City maker of bourbon balls wants them ‘out of the Christmas tins’ for a year-round treat
Lisa Fitch is a proud Kansas Citian with Midwestern roots, but there is one Southern holiday candy that holds a special place in her heart: bourbon balls. The chocolatey, boozy sweets, which are often eaten or given as gifts during winter holidays, originally hail from Kentucky. But Fitch remembers making them as a child with her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother even had her own bourbon balls recipe.
US sports journalist, KC-area native Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup in Qatar
Grant Wahl, one of the world's leading sports journalist and a Kansas City area native died Friday while covering the World Cup in Qatar.
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
KCTV 5
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces groundbreaking for sports complex in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The groundbreaking of a 420,000 square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park was announced Wednesday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. The facility is part of the $400 million-plus, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR bonds. The Bluhawk development is in...
When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Last weekend, the team representing the United States at […] The post When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
New Irish pub coming to familiar site at Kansas City Power & Light in 2023
Kansas City Power & Light announced Thursday that KC Hooley House, a locally owned and operated restaurant and bar, will open in early 2023.
What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
