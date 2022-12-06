Read full article on original website
Truck Full of Limited Edition Handheld Gaming Consoles Stolen
Earlier this week, an entire truckload of Blaze Entertainment’s Evercade EXP retro handheld consoles was stolen. The consoles in transit were all Evercade EXP Limited Edition versions meant for non-EU clients in the UK, US, and other parts of the world. The stolen handheld consoles were worth a total of US$600,000.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass - Moon Cup 150cc Gameplay
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass DLC 3 has arrived. Experience Mario Kart Tour's Berlin Byways, Mario Kart DS's Peach Gardens, Mario Kart 8's Merry Mountain, and Mario Kart 7's Rainbow Road. Enjoy the fantastic new visuals and updated music for each course.
Online Multiplayer - How the Gang Network Works
Dragon Quest Treasures has multiplayer, at least in a manner of speaking. If you're already making good headway with our tips and tricks, then it could be you want a change of pace. If you’ve seen it and you’re trying to figure out how the Gang Network works in Dragon Quest Treasures, then you’re not alone. The multiplayer features don’t allow you to run around in each other’s worlds, but there are a few benefits to helping each other out.
Xbox Raising Prices Was Inevitable, Is Game Pass Next? - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week Daemon is joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN's Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Colin Stevens, IGN's Social Managing Editor. The topic of today's discussion: will Microsoft be raising the price of Xbox Game Pass, now that they've confirmed the price of first-party titles will also be increasing? And be sure to vote on this week's poll on IGN.com: What was your favorite announcement at this year's Game Awards 2022?
How to Start With a Late-Game Witcher 3 Save
This page covers how to start playing The Witcher 3 next-gen update using an existing late-game save or skipping ahead to a mid-game starting point or New Game + without gridning through the early hours of the main story. Import a Save File. The easiest way to jump back into...
What Are Your Picks for the Best Games of the Year?
As the end of the year approaches, it's time to tally up the votes and see which games were the best in 2022. There is no shortage of exciting games we got to experience this year. We had amazing entries in acclaimed franchises and a bunch of great indie titles that flourished.
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event: Keldeo Special Research and Collection Challenge
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. Below, you can find...
The Game Awards: We Used Data to Predict the Winners
The Game Awards 2022 are just one day away, and one of the big discussions every year surrounds which game will win the final award of the night: Game of the Year. This year, the nominees are A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Even though IGN's own Best Game of 2022 nominees differ, we thought it would be interesting to use audience data from our coverage of the five Game of the Year nominees to predict what game will walk away with the award on Thursday night.
How to Watch The Whale: Release Date and Streaming Status
One of the most-beloved titles to come out of this year's film festival circuit was The Whale, which stars Brendan Fraser as a regret-filled 600-pound man. Fraser's performance earned the longtime actor praise in IGN's The Whale review, as well as a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival in September.
Match Invitation Letters - How to Get Match Invitation Letters and What Are They For
In Genshin Impact, you're not the only person in the game that plays Genius Invokation. In fact, some of the characters, playable and non-playable, are playing the game as well. While playing the game, you might be wondering how you'd get more character cards to have characters that maybe fit your playstyle.
Niflheim - Collectibles, Secrets, and Region Guides
Niflheim is one of the Nine Realms you can visit in God of War Ragnarok, but contains only a small sample of places you can explore during your adventures. Despite this, it does contain some valuable things to find. You automatically gain access to this realm once you use the Mystic Gateway outside of Sindri's House. This page contains an overview of all of Niflheim's regions, including collectible locations, side quests, secrets, and optional boss fights in the realm.
Chaos Island - Blue Emerald
The blue chaos emerald can be found to the west of the map. It's just west of the silver chaos emerald vault. When you're ready, head that way and use the rail system west of the southern volcano. When you reach the vault, interact with it. If you have 7 keys, Sonic will unlock the emerald and add it to your collection.
Game Scoop! 702: The 10 Best Reveals at The Game Awards
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are discussing the best reveals from the Game Awards 2022, Callisto Protocol, the now-stacked 2023 release schedule, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Genius Invokation Match Types
Genius Invokation is a game mode in Genshin Impact that involves cards that are inspired by the game itself. The characters and NPCs in the game also play Genius Invokation which would then allow you to challenge them to matches. These matches are played in rounds and will only end after all of the character cards are defeated.
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is an upcoming third-person shooter hack-n-slash video game being developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment.
Destruction Project
This walkthrough will guide you through Choo Choo Charles' Destruction Project mission, including how to find the quest giver and place the C4 charges. This is a key mission you'll have to complete to summon Charles. If you're looking for other key missions, check out our walkthrough hub or, if you're hoping to gather some scrap completing side missions, have a look at the side mission hub.
Lower Wildwoods - Lore 1 - Winter-Man
This Rune Read is found as you follow Atreus to the ruined temple during God of War Ragnarok's opening quest, Surviving Fimbulwinter. Just after sliding down the zipline and fighting off some enemies, slip through the small, bramble-covered gap and you'll encounter your first Hel-Raider Scout. Defeat them and the Rune Read will be to the right of the icy cliff you have to climb up.
Epic adventure awaits in your journey against darkness & ruin in Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Over the years, gaming studios have tried to recapture the magic of tabletop classics like D&D and Pathfinder to varying levels of success, with titles like Baldur’s Gate II and Chrono Trigger among some of the best. However, it’s been a while since a game came along that showed as much promise as SGRA Studios’ upcoming sandbox RPG adventure, Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
