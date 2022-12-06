Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Former DOC worker pleads guilty to double murder
An Indianapolis woman pleaded guilty to a May 2020 stabbing that left two people dead and another seriously injured.
shelbycountypost.com
Man arrested in Johnson County after setting up meeting with what he thought was 14-year-old
On December 6, investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ordis Daniel Gilbert Perry, 26, of Sunman, was arrested for child solicitation - Level 4 Felony; dissemination of harmful matter to a minor - Level 6 Felony; patronizing a prostitute - A-Misdemeanor. Perry remains confined in the Johnson...
Man found guilty of murdering person who stopped to help with flat tire
A northwest Indiana man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of a man who had stopped to help him with a flat tire last year in Indianapolis.
'I lost my mind': Anderson man after admitting to stabbing wife to death
An Anderson man told police he stabbed his wife to death at their home Tuesday because he caught her having an affair, court documents allege.
3 arrested on possession of meth charges
Local police made three possession of methamphetamine arrests and four OWI arrests since Saturday. Audrey Foster, 19, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Mall in a car that was reported stolen to West Lafayette police about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While she was being arrested, police reportedly found a small container of meth.
‘I just got to shooting!’: Indy man found guilty of murdering pregnant girlfriend’s mother, shot her 15 times
INDIANAPOLIS — A jury has found an Indianapolis man guilty of murdering the mother of his pregnant girlfriend by shooting her 15 times in a fit of anger that stemmed from arguments over a Facebook post. On Tuesday, Antonio Lowery, 21, was convicted by the jury and now faces between 45 and 65 years in […]
wbiw.com
Judge sentences an habitual offender to prison
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Paragon woman to three years in the Indiana Department of Correction Thursday. Katherine Carie, 54, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, with a. habitual offender enhancement, as a part of a negotiated...
WLFI.com
Murder suspect claims to have been across town during killing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette murder suspect now says he was across town when the murder took place. An attorney for Bruce Alexander Jr., said he was on North 18th Street during the killing of Jeremy Dumas, which he was indicted for along with Willie James and Charlie Moore.
Bloomington man arrested after reckless, high-speed chase ends in crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces a slew of charges after he sped away from a traffic stop, nearly collided with innocent civilians as he raced through oncoming traffic at speeds that reached over 80 miles per hour, and ultimately flipped his SUV. Anthony Helms, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and faces felony charges […]
Kokomo police arrest 2 in burglary
UPDATE: Kokomo police said two juveniles have been arrested in connection to this case. ————————————– KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects who entered a building and destroyed a large number of items. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the two suspects were caught on surveillance […]
DNA swabs needed in suspected Indiana serial killer case, without them case could go cold
WESTFIELD, Ind — Hamilton County Coroner-elect Jeff Jellison — who is leading the renewed push to identify the victims of a suspected serial killer — said without DNA swabs from people with lost loved ones, the case could run cold. In 1996, about 10,000 bone fragments were...
Indiana man arrested for attempted murder of his mom after stabbing, strangling her
BATESVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana man who police say strangled and stabbed his mother multiple times has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder. Dalton Hall, a 22-year-old man from Bloomington, is currently being held in Ripley County Jail for his alleged role in the stabbing of Heather Mulcahy. His charges include: Attempted murder, […]
Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD officers make a historic drug bust after arresting a truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30. According to court records, […]
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
Authorities said the crash happened near U.S. 35 and Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston.
WTHI
Student in custody after threat at local school, officials say no danger to school community
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay Community School district says a student was taken into custody after a threat at a school. The district sent a message to parents about the situation, which a parent shared with News 10. The message said a student made a threat of violence against North Clay Middle School. Officers detained the student.
kjluradio.com
Bond denied for Callaway County accessory to murder suspect
Bond is denied for a woman accused of helping murder a man in Callaway County. Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, is charged with accessory to first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of Lauro Garza-Perez. Authorities have said Garza-Perez’ death was the result of a significant drug nexus operating in mid-Missouri.
Woman dies in weekend Hamilton County crash
A woman died after crashing and becoming trapped in her vehicle Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
Kokomo man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash
KPD said officers believe the person who hit him was driving a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Indianapolis woman sentenced for seeking COVID-19 relief loans for fake businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to a year of probation for creating fake documents in an effort to get COVID-19 relief funds for businesses that don't exist. Court documents say 29-year-old D’Ericka Lee filed three separate loan applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) following the onset...
Four dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in Louisville, Kentucky: Police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (LOUISVILLE, Ky.) -- Four people, including two juveniles, were found dead in a Kentucky home in an apparent murder-suicide, police said. Louisville officers responded around 8:45 a.m. local time Saturday to a call of a shooting "with multiple victims" at the home on the 4500 block of East Pages Lane, the Louisville Police Department said.
