Related
Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast
The drama surrounding Deion Sanders‘s hire at Colorado continues as we’ve seen some current players and incoming recruits react to the news. Carson Mott, a three-star edge rusher previously committed to play for the Buffaloes, now says that Sanders pulled his offer off the table after he was hired. Just spoke to the new Colorado Read more... The post Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State
Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant
Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
Look: Top Jackson State Recruit Announces His Decision
Over the weekend, the football world learned that Deion Sanders was leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Sanders' decision to leaving Jackson State for Colorado also made an immediate impact on the transfer portal. Some Buffaloes...
thesource.com
Student Defaces Deion Sanders Mural At Jackson State University
Deion Sanders came to Jackson State University three years ago to change the trajectory of their football team for the better. Since he became head coach, he did just that, turning them into an undefeated team while at the same time shining a light on other HBCU football teams and athletics.
News Talk 1490
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: You Should Congratulate Deion Sanders For His Jackson State Efforts!
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Coach Prime and his next move have been the topic of discussion this week. There have many various views around congratulating the coach on his next move or whether he sold out the culture. Rickey Smiley shares his thoughts on how people reacted to Deion Sanders’ decision on leaving Jackson State University in the video below.
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Deion Sanders bringing SWAC head coach on Colorado staff
Deion Sanders has hired Mississippi Valley State's head coach as an assistant according to the school and a source. The post Deion Sanders bringing SWAC head coach on Colorado staff appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Willie Simmons denies Deion Sanders offered job, staying at FAMU
Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons says he was never offered a job by Deion Sanders and is staying put. The post Willie Simmons denies Deion Sanders offered job, staying at FAMU appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Deion Sanders Channels 2Pac While Meeting His New Team
Deion Sanders made quite the impression with his new players. Deion Sanders has been in the news quite a bit over the last couple of days. This is the result of his latest announcement in the college football world. After three seasons of coaching at Jackson State University, Deion will now be taking his coaching prowess to Colorado.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders to Colorado means THIS | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on Deion Sanders becoming the new head coach at Colorado. RJ explains what this means for Coach Prime and his coaching future, before he dives into his expectations for Colorado with Deion at the helm. RJ believes Deion will have immediate success, much like Lincoln Riley has had since taking over at USC. Then, RJ examines the fallout of Deion’s departure from Jackson State and HBCUs.
Deion Sanders hired as the next head coach for University of Colorado football
Coach Prime is officially heading to Boulder, Colorado.
